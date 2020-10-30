Timeless Skin Care Announces Debut on Target.com

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Skin Care, one of the industry's fastest growing skincare brands has partnered with Target.com, further expanding their retail presence in the US. Known for their expertise in skin serums focused on high concentrations of active ingredients, Timeless was one of the first brands to sell exclusively online. Within days of launching on Target.com, one of the world's most recognized retailers, Timeless sold out of its bestselling 20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum.

Timeless Skin Care Debut on Target.com

Husband and wife duo, Alex and Veronica Pedersen founded Timeless Skin Care in 2009 when Alex formulated their first product, Hyaluronic Acid Serum. With clean, simple formulas, Timeless believes that products can be both affordable and effective in achieving healthy, glowing skin.

As the beauty industry navigates through the retail shift due to the global pandemic, Timeless continues to expand on the digital space that built their brand, while staying true to its values: quality, affordability and customer care.

Helmed by a proud Latina, CEO and President Veronica Pedersen cares deeply about creating a legacy and partnering with like-minded retailers.

"We are excited for the opportunity to partner with one of America's leading retailers, who aligns with our values, allowing us to meet our diverse customers where they shop," says Timeless CEO + President Veronica Pedersen. "Target is forging new pathways to make emerging, clean beauty brands more accessible."

Green initiatives include Timeless' recent partnership with TerraCycle, offering consumers an easy, complimentary recycling service. Serums are also available in over-size economy bottles while products are primarily packaged in recyclable glass bottles.

Target.com now carries the full range of Timeless products including all nine serums, two eye creams and the groundbreaking HA Hydrating sprays. Timeless Skin Care is renowned for using high concentrations of active ingredients, such as Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, CoEnzyme Q10 and Matrixyl 3000 in clean formulas.

About Timeless Skin Care

Timeless Skin Care was founded in 2009 by Alex and Veronica Pedersen with a mission to create advanced skin care solutions that are effective and affordable. Today, Timeless Skin Care has grown into a globally recognized brand known for their scientifically advanced ingredient serums and specialty products. Operating out of a 70 000 square foot facility in Rancho Cucamonga, Timeless formulates and manufactures all their products in-house, with a corporate office in Newport Beach.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Colleen Kirk, Kirk Group Media [email protected] 310.251.0030

SOURCE Timeless Skin Care