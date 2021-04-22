Timeless Skin Care Expands Commitment to a Greener Planet

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Earth Day, Timeless Skin Care is scaling up its commitment to a healthier planet. Less than a year after introducing their first partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle®, Timeless is launching the new Timeless Skin Care Recycling Program in the US.

As one of the fastest growing beauty brands in the country, Timeless is encouraging their 220 000+ US customers to participate and take action against the global issue of waste.

Timeless Skin Care Products Accepted by TerraCycle

With so many products falling into a recycling grey-zone, TerraCycle offers practical recycling solutions for over five-hundred different waste streams that were previously unrecyclable. Instead of ending up in a landfill or incinerators, the collected item is cleaned and melted into hard plastic, then remolded to make new recycled products allowing it to rejoin the circular economy.

CEO and Founder Veronica Pedersen says, "As part of our goals for sustainability, as well as our role in the beauty industry, we're always looking for ways to innovate and reduce our carbon footprint. By expanding our program with TerraCycle, I'm also excited to see our packaging re-invented in the form of other products, anything from a new park bench to picnic tables!"

TerraCycle will collect and recycle Timeless plastic packaging that includes the two eye serums, the hydrating HA sprays and the 20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum.

Participation in the Timeless Skin Care Recycling Program is simple, free and open to any Timeless customer. Simply sign up on the TerraCycle program page https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/timeless-skin-care and mail in the packaging waste using a prepaid shipping label. As an added incentive, for every shipment of waste sent to TerraCycle through the recycling program, consumers earn points that can be used for charity gifts or converted to cash and donated to the non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

"Through the launch of this recycling program, Timeless Skin Care is making it easy for consumers to take care of their skin and the planet," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "Consumers are able to demonstrate their respect for the environment, not only through the products they choose to include in their daily beauty routines, but also by taking an active role in how the packaging is disposed."

About Timeless Skin Care

Timeless Skin Care was founded in 2009 by Alex and Veronica Pedersen with a mission to create advanced skin care solutions that are effective and affordable. Today, Timeless Skin Care has grown into a globally recognized brand known for their scientifically advanced ingredient serums and specialty products. Operating out of a 70 000 square foot facility in Rancho Cucamonga, Timeless manufactures all of their products in-house, with a head office in Newport Beach.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

