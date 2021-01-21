Timeless Skin Care Launches Facial Kits

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Skin Care is launching their first ever Facial Kits especially designed to simplify the skincare regimen and address skin concerns exacerbated by the pandemic.

As we cocoon this winter, Timeless Facial Kits target the effects of stress on the skin, long-term mask wearing (maskne), and environmental pollutants with the introduction of Pollution Solution, Winter Skin Booster and Bright and Glowy. Each kit helps customers re-create the spa experience at home, pampering the skin with scientifically advanced ingredients that energize, hydrate and protect.

CEO and Founder Veronica Pedersen says, "As we all navigate the pandemic, we realize how precious our mental and physical health is, and wanted to provide an easy, affordable way for our customers to look after their skin health."

The Pollution Solution brightens, repairs and protects the skin from environmental pollutants. The simplified skincare regimen includes 3 products. Start with 20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum to promote healthy cell turnover, neutralizing environmental stressors. Follow with CoEnzyme Q10 with Matrixyl 3000 & Hyaluronic Acid to energize skin cells and re-build collagen & elastin. Finish with the anti-bacterial dry oil, Squalane 100% Pure, to seal in moisture and protect against pollutants.

Especially during the colder, winter months, skin can become extra dry, red and irritated. The Winter Skin Booster helps keep skin extra hydrated, firm and radiant with a combination of 5 products to repair and boost the moisture barrier: HA Hydrating Spray, Hydrating Eye Cream, 20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum, Matrixyl Synthe 6 and Argan Oil 100% Pure.

Bright & Glowy responds to the effects of stress and lack of sleep that can perpetuate dull, tired-looking skin prone to breakouts and inflammation. Packed with antioxidants, anti-bacterial and nutrient-rich, calming ingredients, the kit includes HA Hydrating Spray with Cucumber, 20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum, Hyaluronic Acid Pure, Dark Circle Eye Cream and Pure Squalane Oil 100% Pure.

About Timeless Skin Care

Timeless Skin Care was founded in 2009 by Alex and Veronica Pedersen with a mission to create advanced skin care solutions that are effective and affordable. Today, Timeless Skin Care has grown into a globally recognized brand, known for their scientifically advanced ingredient serums and specialty products. Timeless manufactures all of their products in-house and is one of the fastest growing skincare brands out of the US. www.timelessha.com

