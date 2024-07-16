Timeless Vapes Launches Artist Legacy Collaboration with Nyla Lee

The Timeless Artist Legacy Program celebrates the intersections of cannabis, community and culture

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Vapes ("Timeless" or the "Company"), a lifestyle brand leading the way in cannabis culture, today announced its latest Artist Legacy Collaboration with Nyla Lee, a Phoenix-based multidisciplinary artist reshaping portraits through vibrant imagery.

Timeless x Nyla Lee Artist Legacy Collaboration

The Timeless Artist Legacy program builds community and celebrates culture by empowering multifaceted creatives to share their stories through the perspective of cannabis and art. Lee's Artist Legacy capsule includes a Timeless flip case and battery combo, stickers, pins, and signed custom art prints featuring her Norman Rockwell-inspired artwork with a modern twist. Her work has been highlighted by influential brands including MTV and P.F. Chang's.

"I love weed, and being a part of the Timeless Artist Legacy Program is so special to me because it allows me to merge my passion for cannabis with art," said Nyla Lee. "Much of my art portrays women in a very strong and confident way, but also very delicate and beautiful."

"We are excited to work alongside a talented artist like Nyla Lee, who resides in our own backyard of Phoenix, Arizona, and embodies our desire to bridge the gap between cannabis, community and culture through creativity," said Kyle Webb, VP of Marketing at Timeless. "When I saw Nyla's flip case, I gasped because it was so beautiful but had an edge to it."

Nyla Lee joins a growing list of renowned artists who have collaborated with Timeless for the Artist Legacy series, including Valentina Vargas, John F. Malta, Tato Caraveo, Ashley Macias, APEXER, and Tati Suarez. Lee's Artist Legacy capsule will be available online and in Arizona, California, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio and Oklahoma dispensaries beginning mid-July.

For more information about Timeless's collaborations, product selections and availability, please visit https://www.timelessvapes.com .

About Timeless

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless Vapes began making cannabis products in 2013 and is celebrating their 11th anniversary. Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Illinois, Missouri, and New Jersey Oklahoma, Ohio,and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about Timeless Vapes please visit: https://www.timelessvapes.com/

