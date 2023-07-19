Timeless Vapes Shoots And Scores In Partnership With Venice Basketball League

Leading cannabis lifestyle brand joins premier basketball league in their mission to build community through sport

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Vapes ("Timeless" or the "Company"), a lifestyle brand leading the way in cannabis culture, today partnered with the Venice Basketball League (VBL), a live event and media brand building community through basketball, to announce the Timeless x VeniceBall Mosaic Collection . The exclusive collection celebrates the league's rich history through uniquely designed gym bags, SUPLMNT water bottles, and the Company's signature vaporizer flip case and battery combos. Timeless has a frequent presence at VBL games, and will donate a portion of the proceeds from the collection to the VBL's philanthropic initiatives including HOOPBUS .

"Venice Basketball League views basketball as a source of community and Timeless believes cannabis is a connective force bringing together individuals from all walks of life," said Rocky Huang, Founder of Timeless Vapes. "The goal of this partnership is to bridge the gap between cannabis culture and the sports community in a way that is authentic. The Timeless x VeniceBall Mosaic Collection opens the door for our brand to extend into other sports in the future."

The local basketball initiative, founded by entrepreneur Nick Ansom in 2006, has evolved into a premier destination for world-class athletes, entertainers, artists, creators, and global citizens looking to push beyond the conventional imagination of how far hoop dreams can go. Ansom's world-renowned summer basketball league has won four of its own world championships, built courts in underserved communities, and launched several philanthropic initiatives including the HOOPBUS and Kids Venice Basketball League (KVBL).

"The purpose of starting the Venice Basketball League was to create a home and stage for basketball players to be recognized for the gift and talent that we have," said Nick Ansom, founder of the Venice Basketball League. "Timeless is part of the culture; the brand is authentic, stylistic and the collection we've partnered on has basketball in its DNA."

The 2023 Venice Basketball League regular season is underway with the support of countless world-class athletes and teams, including Team Timeless . Fans can watch games, attend all-star weekend events and shop the Timeless x VeniceBall Mosaic Collection at 1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice Beach, CA 90291. To view the full schedule of Venice Basketball League events, visit https://veniceball.com/vbl/ .

About Timeless

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless Vapes began making cannabis products in 2013 and is celebrating their 10th anniversary. Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Missouri and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about Timeless Vapes please visit: https://www.timelessvapes.com/ .

About Venice Basketball League

The Venice Basketball League began in 2006 as a community tournament on the legendary courts of Venice Beach, and has become one of the most prominent summer leagues in the World. A meeting place for world-class athletes, entertainers, artists, creators, and global citizens. A breeding ground for collaborations and initiatives, far beyond the conventional imagination of how far hoop dreams can go. From building courts all over the world to hosting premier basketball events, to winning 4 of our own World championships, we are just getting started. Our dedicated team lives by three words: #GameNeverStops.

