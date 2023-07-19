Timeless Vapes Shoots And Scores In Partnership With Venice Basketball League

News provided by

Timeless Refinery

19 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

Leading cannabis lifestyle brand joins premier basketball league in their mission to build community through sport

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Vapes ("Timeless" or the "Company"), a lifestyle brand leading the way in cannabis culture, today partnered with the Venice Basketball League (VBL), a live event and media brand building community through basketball, to announce the Timeless x VeniceBall Mosaic Collection. The exclusive collection celebrates the league's rich history through uniquely designed gym bags, SUPLMNT water bottles, and the Company's signature vaporizer flip case and battery combos. Timeless has a frequent presence at VBL games, and will donate a portion of the proceeds from the collection to the VBL's philanthropic initiatives including HOOPBUS.

"Venice Basketball League views basketball as a source of community and Timeless believes cannabis is a connective force bringing together individuals from all walks of life," said Rocky Huang, Founder of Timeless Vapes. "The goal of this partnership is to bridge the gap between cannabis culture and the sports community in a way that is authentic. The Timeless x VeniceBall Mosaic Collection opens the door for our brand to extend into other sports in the future."

The local basketball initiative, founded by entrepreneur Nick Ansom in 2006, has evolved into a premier destination for world-class athletes, entertainers, artists, creators, and global citizens looking to push beyond the conventional imagination of how far hoop dreams can go. Ansom's world-renowned summer basketball league has won four of its own world championships, built courts in underserved communities, and launched several philanthropic initiatives including the HOOPBUS and Kids Venice Basketball League (KVBL).

"The purpose of starting the Venice Basketball League was to create a home and stage for basketball players to be recognized for the gift and talent that we have," said Nick Ansom, founder of the Venice Basketball League. "Timeless is part of the culture; the brand is authentic, stylistic and the collection we've partnered on has basketball in its DNA."

The 2023 Venice Basketball League regular season is underway with the support of countless world-class athletes and teams, including Team Timeless. Fans can watch games, attend all-star weekend events and shop the Timeless x VeniceBall Mosaic Collection at 1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice Beach, CA 90291. To view the full schedule of Venice Basketball League events, visit https://veniceball.com/vbl/.

About Timeless

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless Vapes began making cannabis products in 2013 and is celebrating their 10th anniversary. Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Missouri and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about Timeless Vapes please visit: https://www.timelessvapes.com/.

About Venice Basketball League

The Venice Basketball League began in 2006 as a community tournament on the legendary courts of Venice Beach, and has become one of the most prominent summer leagues in the World. A meeting place for world-class athletes, entertainers, artists, creators, and global citizens. A breeding ground for collaborations and initiatives, far beyond the conventional imagination of how far hoop dreams can go. From building courts all over the world to hosting premier basketball events, to winning 4 of our own World championships, we are just getting started. Our dedicated team lives by three words: #GameNeverStops.

SOURCE Timeless Refinery

Also from this source

Timeless Vapes Announces Timeless Summer Road Trip

Timeless Vapes Launches Artist Legacy Collaboration with APEXER

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.