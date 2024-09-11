Timely Exhibition at The Image Centre Spotlights Lee Miller, Coinciding with Major Film Release

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Image Centre (IMC) is pleased to announce the opening of Lee Miller: A Photographer at Work (1932–1945), running from September 11 to December 7, 2024. Curated by IMC Exhibitions Curator Gaëlle Morel, this exhibition opens just ahead of the much-anticipated theatrical release of Lee, starring Kate Winslet, on September 27.

As public interest in Lee Miller surges, the exhibition offers a timely and in-depth exploration of her pioneering career. Miller's journey—from being a portraitist and fashion photographer in Paris and New York, to becoming a groundbreaking war correspondent for Vogue during World War II—is documented through a series of compelling photographs, many of which have never been exhibited before. Her images, including those documenting the liberation of concentration camps Dachau and Buchenwald, provide an unflinching look at the horrors of war.

A central theme of both the exhibition and the film is Miller's extraordinary ability to navigate and thrive in male-dominated fields. As a model-turned-photographer and later a war correspondent, Miller broke barriers that few women of her time were able to challenge. This exhibition not only highlights her professional achievements, but also delves into the personal tenacity that enabled her to succeed against the odds.

While this exhibition was produced independently from the film, it offers audiences an opportune moment to explore the life and work of this extraordinary woman in greater depth. Lee Miller: A Photographer at Work stands alongside the film as a tribute to Miller's indomitable spirit and her contributions to both photography and history. It invites visitors to engage directly with the images and stories that define her enduring impact.

Organized in collaboration with the Lee Miller Archives, England, and first presented at Les Rencontres d'Arles, France, in 2022, the exhibition is a testament to Miller's lasting influence.

Lee is distributed by Elevation Pictures in Canada.

About The Image Centre

The Image Centre (IMC) at Toronto Metropolitan University is Canada's leading photography institution. Established in 2012, the IMC features dynamic exhibitions, a growing collection of 400,000 photographic objects, and a robust scholarly research program. For more details, visit theimagecentre.ca .

