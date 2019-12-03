Timely New Novel Explores Radical Feminist Trends and Power Identities With Hymenoplasty and Polyamory Themes -- 'Comet Fox' Offers Deconstruction of Traditional Female Sexuality for #MeToo Era Readers

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Quinones delivers an exhaustive exploration of the human female soul with his new novel "Comet Fox" (https://cometfoxbook.com/). Following outrageous and outspoken, bisexual female protagonist, Banja de Banja, "Comet Fox" is an experimental work that entertains, but also serves as a feminist exploration of power. In a world currently undergoing a tumultuous balancing of gender norms, Banja de Banja offers her own life as a new female archetype for what it means to be a modern, powerful woman. "Comet Fox" is available for purchase on Amazon.com.

Comet Fox Comet Fox

"Banja de Banja is my explorer extraordinaire," said Quinones. "She is a harbinger, an ambassador of the modern women's movement. Although Banja might have found herself absolutely shattered by life like a lot of women — by men and marriages, societal expectations, tradition, exploitation — instead, she decides to begin anew. She puts the pieces of herself back together in a different way, in a narrative that she controls. Sexuality is at the heart of that exploration of course, because it is sexuality that has been most weaponized against women. For a woman to reassemble out of a broken state with any autonomy, she must first reclaim that which was originally stolen: her very sexual identity."

"Comet Fox" is written in memoir style, dropping a reader in the middle of the action, and utilizes flashbacks and vignettes as a way to reveal the patchwork quilt that is Banja's psychological journey; one that reveals a middle aged, "aggressively bisexual" woman. The novel's opening sequence places Banja on the hunt for a qualified plastic surgeon who can perform a hymenoplasty. And it is there that the radical exploration of female sexuality begins: the reclamation of female virginity, which is often traded away in earnest at the insistence of teenage boys clamoring to become men.

Quinones skillfully conjures a memorable cast of secondary characters who act almost like a Greek chorus, serving to underscore, frame, elucidate or deconstruct Banja's exploration in a variety of ways. These include her estranged son, an obnoxious theater director, hymenoplasty mentors and a string of lovers from multiple genders. Quinones dispenses with traditional authorial editorializing and instead allows the various narrative episodes to speak for themselves, in true deconstructionist fashion.

Reviews for "Comet Fox" have already been overwhelmingly positive:

"Pathos and absurdity, metaphors and emotions, meld together in this rich send up of constructs of the busyness of life. Unless you know every single name drop, and reference, prepare to take a New York style tour of the arts, music, philosophy, politics, and more, towards the irrevocable and inevitable realization that grief and laughter go hand in hand. The story takes turns being bold, sexual, and obnoxious and a bit disorienting all at once. This is the experience of high culture, low humor, and realism, and one of the most educating novels I have ever read." —M. Brooks, 5-star Review

About Peter Quinones

Peter Quinones is the author of "Postmodern Deconstruction Madhouse" as well as "Comet Fox".

www.postmoderndeconstructionmadhouse.com

www.cometfoxbook.com

Contact:

Peter Quinones

347-468-6291

229875@email4pr.com

SOURCE Peter Quinones