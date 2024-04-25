TimelyCare Earns Recognition as One of the World's Best Digital Health Companies, Earns Five Top Workplace Awards

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TimelyCare , higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, has earned recognition as one of the World's Best Digital Health Companies by Newsweek, and has been awarded five Top Workplaces Awards for culture excellence.

These achievements highlight TimelyCare's ongoing commitment to putting people first – both within the organization and in the communities it serves.

TimelyCare is listed in the Telehealth category on Newsweek's "The World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024" list, which includes 400 companies from over 35 countries. Winners were chosen by Newsweek and Statista based on financial performance, impact and online engagement.

"To be recognized globally and among so many other elite digital health companies is an honor," said Luke Hejl, TimelyCare CEO and co-founder. "We will continue to innovate to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities. This promise starts at home, through a workplace environment and company culture that allows our team to be well and thrive as we help others do the same."

The national Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback. TimelyCare earned the coveted gold badge as a Top Workplace for Purpose & Values, Work-Life Flexibility, Innovation, Compensation & Benefits, and Leadership.

Work-Life Flexibility: Valuing the well-being and work-life balance of its employees, TimelyCare's remote-first workplace empowers employees with the flexibility to thrive both personally and professionally.

Innovation: At the forefront of healthcare innovation, TimelyCare encourages a culture of creativity and continuous improvement, fostering new ideas and driving transformative solutions in healthcare delivery to its campus communities.

Compensation & Benefits: TimelyCare's commitment to recognizing and rewarding employee contributions is reflected in its competitive compensation packages and comprehensive benefits offerings, ensuring the overall well-being and satisfaction of its employees.

Leadership: Guided by visionary leadership, TimelyCare cultivates an environment of trust, transparency, and empowerment, enabling employees at all levels to excel and contribute to the company's success.

"To be nationally recognized for our employees feeling valued and empowered to thrive is incredibly important and validating," said Jacki Craft, Chief People Officer at TimelyCare. "Our goal is to foster a supportive and inclusive workplace environment where every single team member feels like they are contributing to our shared mission and the company's overall success."

The Top Workplaces 2024 list is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, an employee engagement technology partner. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees' feelings of respect and support, enablement to grow, and empowerment to execute.

"Earning a Top Workplaces Award is a badge of honor for companies, especially when it comes authentically from their employees. That's something to be proud of," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount."

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, with a mission to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare now serves 2.3+ million students, educators and staff at more than 350 campuses nationwide. Its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, student success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of school resources and empowers students, educators, and staff to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives.

