TimelyCare Improves Inclusive Care Delivery for Diverse College Students Using Violet

New study highlights the benefits of identity-centered care in higher education

Violet, the first-ever cultural competence analytics and training platform for providers, and TimelyCare, higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, have released a case study today demonstrating the benefits of identity-centered care for college students.

Key findings include:

Increased cultural competence leads to a larger pool of providers for students to choose from who meet their needs. Violet Benchmarks uncovered 76% more cultural competence skills among TimelyCare clinicians than using lived experience alone.

TimelyCare realized a 25% increase in inclusivity for clinicians upskilling with Violet as represented by Benchmarks earned, including nearly 2x more transgender and gender non-conforming (TGNC) competent clinicians.

Violet found TimelyCare leads the industry in inclusivity, with 10% more benchmarked clinicians than the industry average.

Additionally, by showcasing verification through Violet, TimelyCare has seen a positive impact on the total number of patient visits, patient adherence rates, and the number of perfect provider ratings from patients.

"Equitable, on-demand access to care isn't just something TimelyCare offers, it's something we promise. Our partnership with Violet has demonstrated that breaking down health equity barriers and ensuring inclusive care delivery improve health outcomes and support student success," said Dr. Bob Booth, Chief Care Officer at TimelyCare. "TimelyCare will continue to prioritize and invest in inclusive care so that each and every student we serve feels safe, seen and validated."

TimelyCare's partnership with Violet bolsters and strengthens its commitment to inclusion with 24/7 care that meets students where they are and reflects who they are. More than half of TimelyCare's provider network identifies as people of color, and all are trained in and inclusive of varying backgrounds and identities, including race, socioeconomic status, LGBTQIA+, gender, sexual orientation, different abilities, and the impacts of inequality in health care.

Violet's team—a group of mission-driven queer, BIPOC, and Disabled individuals—believes that the right tools for clinicians and all healthcare staff are the solution to building health equity, thereby improving health outcomes and saving billions in excess care spend.

Violet Benchmarks take into account work experience, education, self-efficacy, and more in order to quantify cultural competence. By using this method of measurement at TimelyCare, Violet Benchmarks uncovered additional inclusive providers for BIPOC, LGBQ and TGNC communities. When viewing cultural competence as a skill set rather than solely the provider identity, Violet is able to unlock a wider, more skilled base of inclusive providers. Providers who may not identify as part of a community are able to be recognized as providing culturally responsive care.

"It's not enough for health care companies to say 'we're inclusive,' they have to show it. I'm pleased that TimelyCare and Violet are setting the bar for measuring and increasing inclusive care delivery among college students and backing it up with clinical research," said Gaurang Choksi, founder and CEO of Violet. "When a student selects a TimelyCare provider that Violet has verified as inclusive, they can trust the provider will speak with confidence to the student's identities and the disparities that affect their communities."

About Violet

Violet is the first health tech platform to offer cultural competence analytics and training to improve quality of care. Research shows that inclusive care is proven to generate better health outcomes and Violet's platform is the first step to building health equity for all. For more information about Violet, please visit: www.joinviolet.com/welcome .

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, serving more than two million students at 300 campuses nationwide. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare pioneered the first telehealth solution built exclusively for higher education, with a mission to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. Today its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of campus resources and empowers student success.

