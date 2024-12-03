TimelyCare Named "Best in Business" for Mental Health Advocacy by Inc.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TimelyCare, higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, has been named to Inc. 's "Best in Business" list for 2024.

As a winner in the Mental Health Advocacy category, TimelyCare reaffirms its position as higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider. Since its founding in 2017, TimelyCare has been at the forefront of transforming the mental health landscape in higher education, offering a comprehensive suite of services that address the unique challenges faced by today's college students.

By expanding access to high-quality medical and mental health care, TimelyCare is empowering students to stay in school. Post this TimelyCare, higher education’s most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, has been named to Inc.’s “Best in Business” list for 2024.

By expanding access to high-quality medical and mental health care, TimelyCare is empowering students to stay engaged and retained in school. In fact, seven out of 10 students say they are more likely to remain in classes, improve their grades and graduate after using TimelyCare.

Beyond academic success, TimelyCare data demonstrate significant personal growth among students. As the only health and well-being provider that actively tracks mental health outcomes, TimelyCare is making a transformative impact. More than 80% of TimelyCare members report mental health improvement after using TimelyCare services, and those students who entered care with severe symptoms achieved clinically significant improvement by their third scheduled counseling or psychiatry visit.

"We are honored by Inc.'s recognition as a best-in-class advocate for mental health," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder. "The millions of students and educators that TimelyCare serves every day are the heart of our mission and the driving force behind our success. Their courage to prioritize their mental health inspires us to keep innovating and advocating for the high-quality care and access they deserve."

Inc. is committed to recognizing those companies that strive for innovation and excellence in their industries. Its annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. Companies from a wide range of industries – including technology, health care, finance and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world.

"For over 40 years, Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," said Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

For more information or to see the complete list, visit inc.com/best-in-business .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founder of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, with a mission to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare now serves millions of students, educators and staff at more than 350 campuses nationwide. Its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, student success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of school resources and empowers students, educators, and staff to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives.

