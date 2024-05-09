TimelyCare Named "Best Virtual Care Solution" and "EdTech Company of the Year"

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TimelyCare , higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, today won two awards for leadership at the intersection of healthcare, technology and education - "Best Virtual Care Solution" by MedTech Breakthrough and "EdTech Company of the Year" by the Global Business Tech Awards .

Best Virtual Care Solution

This is the third year in a row that TimelyCare has been recognized as a best-in-class virtual care platform by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"Though most students with mental health issues turn to peers first, a demand for self-guided support has grown with students wanting to take charge of their well-being on their own time," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "TimleyCare is delivering a breakthrough platform to deliver on this need, enhancing the mental health, wellness, and overall success of college and university students, while delivering value and innovation that helps students be well and thrive. By expanding access to care with flexible options, TimelyCare improves the health and academic outcomes of college students, empowering them to succeed in school and thrive in all aspects of their lives. We're proud to award them with 'Best Virtual Care Solution!'"

EdTech Company of the Year

TimelyCare is equally proud to have been named "EdTech Company of the Year" by the Global Business Tech Awards, which showcase the best tech from around the world.

"Supporting the health and well-being of campus communities is more important and more challenging than ever. With many options to address the complex needs of college students, it is humbling that TimelyCare continues to be acknowledged as the market leader in providing virtual health and well-being support," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare.

Founded in 2017, TimelyCare now serves 2.3+ million students, educators and staff at more than 350 campuses nationwide. The company recently expanded to serve K-12 educators and offer Student Success Coaching .

Students, faculty and staff had more than a million sessions with TimelyCare in 2023, and increased demand for self-guided support drove hundreds of thousands of users to its peer community and self-care resources. One in every 10 U.S. college students now has access to TimelyCare for 24/7 support that helps them stay engaged and retained in school.

New data show by their third TimelyCare virtual counseling or psychiatry visit, those who exhibited severe depression or anxiety symptoms achieved clinically significant improvements. And, those who entered care with clinical symptoms, on average, dropped a severity ranking (e.g., moderate to mild).

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, with a mission to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare now serves 2.3+ million students, educators and staff at more than 350 campuses nationwide. Its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, student success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of school resources and empowers students, educators, and staff to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives.

