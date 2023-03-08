TimelyMD Tops HealthCare Employer Rankings on Forbes List

Out of 500 employers on Forbes' annual "America's Best Startup Employers" list, TimelyMD ranks No. 26 overall

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes revealed that TimelyMD , the leading virtual health and well-being solution in higher education, is the No. 1 best healthcare startup employer in America.

Landing in the No. 26 spot overall on the Forbes annual America's Best Startup Employers list – TimelyMD was chosen from more than 2,600 startup companies based on company reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth.

"Five years ago, TimelyMD pioneered the first campus-wide telehealth program that offered students access to virtual healthcare at no cost. Now we're an industry-leading, growth-stage company delivering the highest quality of inclusive, evidence-based care. We owe every measure of our success and growth to our incredible team of passionate people," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyMD. "Our entire team's commitment to helping students be well and thrive is unmatched and it is an honor to be recognized as an innovative employer of choice by Forbes."

Founded in 2017 as the first telehealth company exclusively focused on higher education, TimelyMD now serves more than 1.5 million students by providing 24/7 mental health support, medical care, basic needs assistance, peer support and self-care content. Its TimelyCare platform is a 24/7 virtual extension of campus health and counseling center resources, with a goal of improving student well-being, engagement and retention.

More than 250 colleges and universities across the country trust TimelyMD to help their students be well and thrive, including Duke University, Emory University, Georgetown University, Johns Hopkins University, George Mason University, Indiana University, Northwestern University, University of Chicago, University of South Florida, University of Virginia, and Virginia Tech. One out of every 10 community college students across the country has access to TimelyCare, with system agreements in CA, CT and VA.

TimelyMD was recently recognized as the fastest growing private company in Fort Worth by Inc. magazine, the fastest growing technology company in North Texas by Tech Titans , and was named the ninth-fastest growing health services company in the country on the Inc. 5000 list .

Complete results of Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers list can be found at forbes.com .

About TimelyMD

TimelyMD is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyMD's virtual care platform, TimelyCare, includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and digital self-care content. Visit timely.md to learn how TimelyMD is inspiring the digital transformation of campus health and the future of student care.

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 45 licensed local editions in 76 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

Methodology

To determine America's Best Startup Employers 2023, Statista identified more than 2,600 U.S-based companies with at least 50 employees that were founded between 2013 and 2020. All companies considered were started from scratch and were not spun out of existing enterprises. Statista evaluated each organization based on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. To assess employer reputation, Statista searched articles, blogs and social media posts regarding each employer for specific phrases such as "corporate culture" and "employee engagement," and used text analysis to assess those as positive, negative or neutral. Statista assessed employee satisfaction by evaluating online reviews. Growth was evaluated by examining the organizations' website traffic and head counts over a two-year period. The final list ranked the top 500 employers.

As with all Forbes lists, companies do not pay any fee to be considered.

