Timemark Redefines Field Photo Documentation for 10 Million Workers Worldwide

DOVER, Del., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, field teams have relied on the default camera app, text messages and email threads to document and share their work. But these tools were never built for documentation. Photos get scattered, timestamps are unreliable, and building reports becomes a manual chore.

Timemark changes that. Launched in 2023, it quickly gained traction among field teams worldwide with its end-to-end photo documentation workflow and ease of use. It now holds a 4.9-star rating on app stores globally, making it the best timestamp camera in its category.

Timemark combines the accuracy of a professional timestamp camera with the structure of a shared cloud workspace, like Google Drive, but purpose-built for field documentation. What sets it apart is the seamless workflow from capture to report. Field workers can capture trustworthy photos with full context, automatically organize them by project, and generate client-ready reports in just a few taps. Everything stays connected, verifiable, and organized.

"Field teams used to spend hours every week organizing images, explaining context, and defending work that already happened. Timemark exists to remove that friction," said Elvis, Product Team Lead at Timemark. "Our goal is to make photos inherently trustworthy and easy to organize, so teams spend less time proving work and more time doing it."

Reliable Job Photo Capture

Timemark started as a tamper-proof timestamp camera that solves a common problem: the metadata of photos taken by phone camera or other timestamp camera apps rely on the device clock, which a user can easily change. Timemark gives field teams the clarity and confidence to stand behind every image through the following features:

Timestamped Photos : Timemark stamps each photo with network-verified time and GPS, keeping the data accurate and trustworthy, even if system settings are altered.

Timemark stamps each photo with network-verified time and GPS, keeping the data accurate and trustworthy, even if system settings are altered. Full Jobsite Context : Users can add notes, project name, weather, elevation, and even a company logo, so each photo includes full context, not just time and location.

Users can add notes, project name, weather, elevation, and even a company logo, so each photo includes full context, not just time and location. Timemark Photo Verification : Each photo includes a unique photo code that links back to its original metadata. That adds another layer of trust and goes beyond what's visible on the image.

Organized from Capture to Report

As the user base expanded, the product quickly evolved. The Timemark team has worked closely with hundreds of field users to build a system that not only captures reliable photos, but keeps them organized and ready to use. New features include:

Team Workspace : All photos from team members are instantly synced into shared project folders, where they can be sorted by project, member, or date.

All photos from team members are instantly synced into shared project folders, where they can be sorted by project, member, or date. Photo Sheet View : A spreadsheet-style layout that combines visuals with structured data. Easily filter by project, date, or user, and pull the details you need at a glance.

A spreadsheet-style layout that combines visuals with structured data. Easily filter by project, date, or user, and pull the details you need at a glance. Photo Map View : Photos appear on an interactive map based on their GPS location. This helps teams monitor site coverage, track progress, and verify where work happened.

Photos appear on an interactive map based on their GPS location. This helps teams monitor site coverage, track progress, and verify where work happened. Share and Report : Teams can share photos as a secure link or export comprehensive photo reports in multiple formats. Supported export options include PDF, Excel (XLSX), ZIP, and KMZ files for GIS systems.

"Timemark cut my weekly photo admin from 3 hours to just 30 minutes," said Jason, the Operations Manager at a fiber optic contractor. "It freed me to focus on actual work instead of sorting and labeling pictures."

In less than two years, Timemark's user base has grown to millions worldwide. Professionals across construction, field services, security, logistics, and even retail are integrating Timemark into their daily workflows. As its adoption accelerates, Timemark is setting a new standard for field photo documentation. It helps companies prevent disputes, save time, connect the field and the office, and build trust through reliable visual records.

About Timemark

Timemark is a photo documentation platform built for the field. It gives field crews a simple way to capture trusted photos, organize them automatically, and share them in clear reports. Designed for busy teams on real jobsites, Timemark is redefining how field work gets documented. For more information, visit timemark.com .

