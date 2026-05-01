Times of India Internet Launches 'Diaspora Dialogues' -- A New Podcast Celebrating South Asian Excellence, Hosted by Sujatha Padmanabhan

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Times Internet, India's largest digital products company, today announced the launch of Diaspora Dialogues — a fortnightly video podcast featuring intimate, unfiltered conversations with South Asian trailblazers shaping culture, business, and creative life across America and beyond. Hosted by veteran broadcaster Sujatha Padmanabhan, the show is available from today across all major platforms.

The Times of India's YouTube series, Diaspora Dialogues, offers an authentic look at the evolving identities of South Asians in the US.

Each 30-to-45-minute episode moves beyond the career highlight reel to explore the human story underneath — immigration journeys, the weight of dual identities, the untold moments behind achievement, and what it truly means to carry a culture across borders. Conversational, soulful, and occasionally humorous, Diaspora Dialogues is storytelling that is both aspirational and deeply personal.

The debut season features a bold and eclectic guest roster: YouTube and music sensation Vidya Vox; critically acclaimed chef Vijay Kumar of Semma NYC; actor and cultural icon Kal Penn; entrepreneurs Ani and Ayan Sanyal of Kolkata Chai Co.; fitness pioneer Sarina Jain, founder of Masala Bhangra; comedian Amit Tandon; renowned business author and academic Prof. Ram Charan; and restaurateur Jay Jayaraman of Mylapore. Additional guests will be announced throughout the season.

South Asians are the fastest-growing, highest-earning community in the United States — over 5 million strong, with a median household income of $151,000. Yet premium content that authentically reflects their experience has remained scarce. Diaspora Dialogues is built to fill that space.

"South Asian stories deserve more than a footnote in someone else's narrative. This show is about the journey — the doubt, the grit, the culture you carry with you, and the identity you build on the other side. These are conversations I've wanted to hear for years." — Sujatha Padmanabhan, Host, Diaspora Dialogues

"Homeownership is one of the most meaningful milestones for diaspora families, and at Sistar Mortgage, we are committed to making that journey simpler and more trusted. We are proud to partner with Diaspora Dialogues — a Times Internet initiative that amplifies powerful stories from across global South Asian communities." — Vinita Gandhi, CEO, Sistar Mortgage

"Laxmi is honored to be the presenting sponsor of Diaspora Dialogues. As a premium brand known for the finest ingredients and as an integral pantry partner for South Asian homes for over 50 years, Laxmi remains deeply committed to uplifting our community — championing its stories, celebrating its cultural impact, and amplifying the vibrant contributions of South Asians across North America." — Suhasinee Patil, VP of Marketing, HOS Global Foods

Diaspora Dialogues is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Amazon Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, and the Times of India app.

About Times Internet

Times Internet is India's largest digital products company and a subsidiary of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (Times Group), reaching hundreds of millions of users globally across news, entertainment, and lifestyle platforms.

Desi Voices. Big Impact. No Filters

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SOURCE Times Internet