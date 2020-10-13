Times Square Campaign by 31,000 FT Ad Agency Challenges Herpes Stigma

The new "Let's Open Up About Herpes" campaign builds on FemiClear's overarching brand purpose of "Joie de hooha" through fearlessly bright video, statistics and features of FemiClear's new genital herpes symptom relief product. "Joie de hooha," the brain child of 31,000 FT, is FemiClear's battle cry as they help women everywhere improve their vaginal health in natural, organic and effective ways, all without the shame sometimes associated with these concerns. In previous years, 31,000 FT brought this core benefit to life for FemiClear through award-winning broadcast and digital advertising.

"We are thrilled to create an open and joyful forum for women's health issues," said Kristina Blake, Creative Director and Partner at 31,000 FT. "The "Joie de hooha" campaign is built on extremely entertaining, stigma-busting creative that lets women know they don't have to settle for status quo solutions - they don't have to be embarrassed or ashamed. We are for healthy, happy hoohas. Every woman deserves that."

FemiClear is owned by parent company OrganiCare, an all-natural OTC company passionate about creating effective, healthcare options for consumers.

"We come to work every day to promote women's health. We are thrilled to put our campaign in big, bright lights and let women know that they are not alone, and they have a partner to help them live healthier," said Jenni Pustinger, CMO of OrganiCare.

"At 31,000 FT, we are "purpose finders" – and FemiClear's purpose of bringing joy and discussion to vaginal health issues, often considered taboo, is a powerful purpose indeed. We love working with this daring and bold client," said Blake.

