Times Square Ice Cream Giveaway This Weekend Promotes NumberStory.org Public Awareness Campaign On Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are potentially stressful or traumatic events that occur before the age of 18. ACEs can lead to increased probability of heart disease, diabetes, asthma, and stroke as well as a greater chance of depression, anxiety, and suicide. About two out of three adults have at least one ACE which includes childhood abuse, neglect and household challenges, such as having a parent or caregiver with mental illness, or substance dependence. The life expectancy of individuals with six or more ACEs is 18 years shorter than that of individuals with none.

The Story of Your Number is a national public awareness campaign inviting visitors to NumberStory.org. This digital information and resource hub, available in both English and Spanish, bursts with eye popping animations while sharing easy to grasp information about ACEs and other types of childhood adversity and directing visitors to resources for healing and prevention. The science of ACEs is also featured.

Over July 4th weekend, thousands of New York City locals and visitors lined up at the whimsical, vintage ice cream truck to receive free Number Story-branded ice cream sandwiches. The weekend pop up grabbed plenty of eyeballs. NumberStory.org site visits jumped 179% last Saturday alone vs. the previous Saturday. That number adds to the more than 150,000 site visits already since the campaign launched in mid May.

This Saturday and Sunday, July 10th and 11th, the ice cream truck returns to Times Square, just south of the TKTS stairs, for a final bow from 8 AM to 7 PM both days.

"We felt nostalgic memories of ice cream would remind adults of their own childhoods and encourage them to think about how experiences from their youth can still impact them today," said Sarah Marikos, MPH, Executive Director of the ACE Resource Network. Marikos spent the weekend in Times Square and noted emotive responses from many passersby and people enjoying the free ice cream. "Some people told us their stories; some people thanked us for sharing this information. Even in Times Square on the 4th of July, people were interested in learning about ACEs, connecting with others, and finding hope for better futures for themselves and their kids."

