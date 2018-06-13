Time's Up Co-founder to Discuss Sexual Harassment At 2018 Entertainment Industry Conference

George Savitsky, CPA, founder of Savitsky, Satin, Bacon & Bucci, will receive the 2018 Accountant of the Year Award during the conference. Savitsky is being recognized for his impact on entertainment business management and for his work with charitable organizations, including the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Produced by the CalCPA Education Foundation, the annual conference attracts an audience of CPAs, attorneys and advisers who serve the entertainment industry. This year's conference will feature sessions on alternative investments such as cryptocurrency, liability claims resulting from natural disasters and allegations of sexual misconduct, clients doing business in Canada and vice versa, and providing physical and cyber security for clients and their firms.

The conference is available both live and via webcast at a cost of $325 for members of the California Society of CPAs and $425 for nonmembers. The luncheon conversation between Shaw and Caranicas will not be available for webcast participants, however.

For information about the conference, visit www.CalCPA.org/ent. Twitter hashtag: #CalCPAENT.

About the Education Foundation

The CalCPA Education Foundation is the nation's largest CPE provider associated with a state CPA society and offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand and self-study courses.

