Timescale Announces Appointment of Virginia Liu as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timescale has announced it has appointed Virginia Liu as its Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to Ajay Kulkarni, CEO of Timescale. As global CMO, Ms. Liu will oversee functions including developer advocacy, community engagement, growth marketing, brand and corporate communications.

Virginia Liu, Timescale CMO

Virginia Liu brings over 20 years of marketing and developer engagement experience to Timescale, with a track record in delivering growth at both startups and mature businesses. Prior to this new role, she served as Chief Experience Officer and SVP of marketing and ecosystems at Agora, where she led Agora's global brand expansion, product-led growth, and ecosystem development initiatives.

Before that, she worked at Microsoft for 15 years in various leadership roles including developer marketing, business development, demand generation, and product marketing. She also served as a steering board member for AppCampus, a $24M mobile accelerator jointly funded by Microsoft and Nokia.

"Virginia is a world-class marketing leader with a deep understanding of developers and innovative engagement programs. She brings this wealth of experience to Timescale, which will enable us to continue to grow at a rapid pace as we build the next great database company," said Ajay Kulkarni, CEO of Timescale. "Her proven success working with developers and driving adoption across both established and budding businesses will be a tremendous asset. We are thrilled to have her on board."

Virginia Liu holds a MBA with honor from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and a BA in Economics from Sun Yat-sen University.

ABOUT TIMESCALE:

Timescale is the creator of Timescale Cloud: the managed high-performance PostgreSQL database cloud for mission-critical time-series and analytics applications. Timescale is dedicated to serving software developers and businesses worldwide, enabling them to build the next wave of computing. Timescale has a global workforce and is backed by Benchmark, New Enterprise Associates, Redpoint, Icon, Tiger Global, Two Sigma Ventures, and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.timescale.com or follow @TimescaleDB.

PRESS CONTACT:

Kelvin Steve

Senior Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Timescale