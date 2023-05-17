Timescale Announces Corporate Rebrand Reflecting Company's Growth

Timescale

17 May, 2023, 12:58 ET

Updated Identity Aligns with New Chapter of Cloud Era and Future of Computing

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Timescale, the cloud data platform company, announced a strategic move to reposition itself in the market, reflecting the significant transformation taking place within the organization. The repositioning includes a refreshed visual identity, an updated website, and product restructuring. It lays the foundation for future product innovation designed to better serve its customers and the developer community, who prioritize scalability, cost, and performance as they work towards more cloud-first deployments.

Timescale
Timescale

Read this blog post by Timescale's CEO, Ajay Kulkarni, for full details of the rebrand.

These changes come a year after the company announced its Series C funding of $110 million, which has enabled it to innovate in product development, expand its leadership and management teams and significantly expand the developer solutions it offers in markets spanning AI, IoT, crypto, energy, financial services, and more.

"Working with thousands of companies, we have realized this: the cloud is a tectonic shift in how software infrastructure is distributed and consumed, and we are still in the early stages of this change. By continuing to embrace the cloud, we have an opportunity to reinvent the database," said CEO Ajay Kulkarni. "We are excited to announce our repositioning effort, which accurately reflects the company we have become. We used to be a database company with a cloud product, now we are a cloud company with a database product."

Timescale's rebranding reflects the company's continued dedication to innovation and providing better customer solutions and developer experience. The company's evolution and strategic direction will enable it to remain at the forefront of the industry and better serve its customers and the developer community.

Visit www.timescale.com to learn more and explore the new website.

About Timescale
Timescale is the modern cloud platform built on PostgreSQL for time series, events, and analytics. Timescale is dedicated to serving software developers and businesses worldwide, enabling them to build the next wave of computing. Timescale has a global workforce and is backed by Benchmark, New Enterprise Associates, Redpoint, Icon, Tiger Global, Two Sigma Ventures, and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.timescale.com or follow @TimescaleDB. 

Media Contact
Kelvin Steve
Senior Communications Manager
[email protected] 

SOURCE Timescale

