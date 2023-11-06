Timescale Launches Dynamic PostgreSQL, the Cost-Effective Alternative to Serverless and Peak-Allocation Pay Models

New solution allows developers and teams to "buy the base and rent the peak" when provisioning for variable workloads without wastage or performance tradeoffs

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timescale, the cloud database company, has announced the launch of their Dynamic PostgreSQL product for business applications to more efficiently utilize their database compute and storage resources, even with variable or bursty workloads.

In an industry where businesses feel increased pressure to look to specialized databases to handle specialized workloads, Timescale has provided a better alternative by taking the opposing approach of building on top of PostgreSQL, the generalized workhorse much loved by developers. From the company that was first to supercharge PostgreSQL for time series, analytics, and AI, Dynamic PostgreSQL is Timescale's unique twist on PostgreSQL managed services for relational workloads. It allows businesses to pay only for the compute and storage they use, rather than forcing them to allocate and pay for these resources at their peak, as is common with managed database services based on static resource allocation. By allowing customers to choose a minimum and maximum CPU range, customers have the flexibility and scalability of serverless while solving the common problem of serverless offerings, which often surprise customers with exorbitant bills and underpowered, slow experiences.

The news comes after Timescale's recent introduction of usage-based storage to their time-series cloud product. The feature removed the need for customers to calculate and predict their storage allocation and ensured they only pay for what they store—saving existing customers an average of 35% storage cost in the first month. Dynamic PostgreSQL for relational workloads includes usage-based storage and introduces dynamic compute, which allows customers to choose a CPU range, but only pay for actual usage so they can "buy the base and rent the peak." This flexibility ensures cost predictability without impacting performance.

"As they grow and evolve, our customers need mature database technology that is operationally simple and reliable," said Mike Freedman, co-founder and CTO at Timescale. "We understand the demands of modern workloads and the cost pressures that our customers face. And because we have deep experience with Postgres, we can innovate both database and cloud solutions that ensure our customers can have the best of all worlds. With Dynamic PostgreSQL, we make managing variable workloads straightforward and cost-effective."

Timescale's Dynamic PostgreSQL product is available now. Go to www.timescale.com/dynamic-postgresql to learn more or www.timescale.com/contact to schedule a demo.

About Timescale

Timescale is a mature, PostgreSQL cloud, specialized for demanding workloads like time series, events, analytics, vectors, and AI. Timescale is dedicated to serving software developers and businesses worldwide, enabling them to build the next wave of computing. Timescale has a global workforce and is backed by Benchmark, New Enterprise Associates, Redpoint, Icon, Tiger Global, Two Sigma Ventures, and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.timescale.com or follow @TimescaleDB.

