Timeshare Attorney Susan Budowski Issues Red Flag Scam Warning to All Timeshare Owners

VENICE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeshare cancellation Attorney Susan Budowski issues Red Flag Scam Alert to timeshare owners.

Timeshare Attorney Susan Budowski

Attorney Budowski issued another warning to her December 2018 release about unlicensed timeshare cancellation companies also known as TPEs or Third-Party Exit Companies. It is that time of year when timeshare owners will be receiving their annual maintenance fee bill and when some owners may want out of their contracts. She warns owners to beware of cancellation companies, "exit" companies and financial groups that are not licensed law ­­­firms. These companies are soliciting services to owners to get out of their timeshares.

"Many of these companies are engaging in the unauthorized practice of law, misleading consumers into thinking they are a legal firm by the designs, images and wording on their websites. They refer to the matters as lawyers do by calling them cases, boast outrageous claims in numbers of clients and monies saved, to create an illusion of confidence that you are dealing with a law firm, of which they are not". Even more misleading is the huge numbers they use as monies purportedly cancelled for clients, when they use foreclosure totals, leaving out the part about negative credit reporting.

Due to these exit companies scamming consumers in the industry, to protect their owners, many developers have created surrender programs for timeshares that are paid off. For many timeshare developers you don't have to pay a company to get you out of your timeshare. The developer may take back your timeshare for free or a nominal amount. Attorney Budowski speaks to owners every day that have no idea that the timeshare company they own with is willing to take their timeshare back.

"These Exit companies are charging thousands of dollars to timeshare owners full well knowing the timeshare owner could take care of it themselves, many times with only a phone call. That is a form of predatory behavior, that in my opinion, I find unconscionable." Budowski said.

For a current list of developers that may take back your timeshare visit www.susanbudowski.com.

For timeshare developers not on the list always check with the developer first. If they do not have a program Budowski recommends only hiring a licensed timeshare attorney to assist you.

When looking for a firm watch for the following Red flags:

Not a law firm – Be aware they design their websites as if they are a law firm. They will even convey their own corporate attorney on their website as if he or she is handling your matter when in fact they are not.

100% Money Back Guarantees – In a legitimate scenario there are no guarantees. A recent contract reviewed from a TPE exit firm gave them 36 months to get you out of a contract and you being foreclosed on counts as your timeshare being cancelled, No Refund for that and your credit is tarnished.

Radio, Print and TV Advertising – Keep in mind it is you the timeshare owner that ends up paying for all that advertising.

Telephone solicitations – a legitimate law firm will never call you unsolicited.

About Attorney Budowski

Susan Budowski is the leading timeshare attorney in the United States. Operating out of Florida, considered the timeshare capital of the world, Attorney Budowski has helped thousands of timeshare owners since converting her law practice to exclusively handle timeshare matters in 2010. Ms. Budowski has been selected for AVVO's Client's Choice Award 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013, and she was honored with the Guardian ad Litem Award of Excellence 2016 by the Orange County Bar Association.

She was admitted to the Florida Bar May of 2004 and was added to the Roles of the Law Society of England and Wales in August 2012 as an English Solicitor, allowing her to practice law in nearly 40 countries.

Ms. Budowski previously worked at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley Virginia where she received multiple Exceptional Performance Awards from high-ranking members of the CIA, including former CIA Director Robert Gates, who also served as Secretary of Defense for both President Bush and President Obama.

