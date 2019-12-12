Timeshare Exit Team Successfully Exits 20,000+ Consumers Out of Unwanted Timeshares

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeshare Exit Team is announcing that it has successfully assisted more than 20,000 consumers in getting out of their timeshares since its founding in 2012, despite pushback from an industry that brought in more than $10 billion last year.

In the face of desperate spin and frivolous legal action from leading developers, Timeshare Exit Team has continued to live up to its promise of helping consumers who have felt tricked and trapped by an industry that is largely and dangerously unregulated.

"No matter how they spin it, developers cannot justify turning their backs on customers who are facing financial and emotional distress from being stuck in their timeshares," said Brandon Reed, CEO of Timeshare Exit Team. "That's the sole reason this company exists: providing real exits to families across the country, many of whom feel like they were tricked into buying their timeshare and now can't afford it or can no longer use it."

As the leading timeshare exit company in the U.S., Timeshare Exit Team continues to go to battle for consumers with heartbreaking stories like these below:

Hardships Denied

Tennessee resident Gail sent timeshare developer Wyndham a hardship letter detailing the extremely high medical expenses her family was incurring. The letter stated that they were losing their house and needed some support and could not use their timeshare due to their personal circumstance. Despite this, Wyndham denied the hardship letter request and told them to give their timeshare to a family member. Knoxville News-Sentinel shared her story detailing how Timeshare Exit Team got her out of her timeshare in a much shorter time than she anticipated.

Growing Fees and Growing Debt

While on vacation more than 15 years ago, Wayne, a Houston resident and former CEO, was convinced to buy a timeshare. He was given the impression that his timeshare value would grow, and it was something they could leave their children. But as he and his wife got older, they say that they were pressured to upgrade at presentations they were required to attend while on vacation each year. With health problems mounting (along with the fear of handing over a pile of debt to their children) and their maintenance fees growing approximately 7-8% a year, the McClellands wanted out. When the couple approached their developer about selling the timeshare because they were getting "old and unhealthy," as Wayne put it, their developer would not help them out. They felt trapped – until Timeshare Exit Team provided a path forward.

Promises Not Kept

While in Orlando at a hotel that didn't live up to its promise, Michael and Lindsey desperately sought new accommodations, only to be brought on a tour of a timeshare and pressured into an on-the-spot timeshare purchase. The couple then enjoyed their timeshare for many years, until it became an enormous financial burden as maintenance fees continued to increase and they transitioned into a single-income family. Michael and Lindsey tried repeatedly to get help from the timeshare company, reminding them of the resale program initially promised. After many failed attempts to rent or sell their timeshare, and many sleepless nights, Michael and Lindsey reached out to Timeshare Exit Team, who helped them exit their timeshare and get them out from a situation they felt there had been no solution.

Timeshare Industry Reform is Necessary

"There are thousands of other stories of people who've been wronged by major timeshare developers and they truly break my heart. This is exactly why we continue trying to hold this behemoth of an industry accountable," said Reed. "I couldn't be prouder of the work we do as Timeshare Exit Team. The increasing amount of pushback we're receiving from them shows that we've been successful in exposing their shamefully deceptive tactics. We look forward to helping another 20,000 consumers rest easier in the years ahead. We pledge to be here until the industry is reformed."

Reed founded Timeshare Exit Team after experiencing first-hand the challenges of trying to exit a timeshare that no longer fit into his family's finances or lifestyle after becoming a single parent. After years of helping consumers through Timeshare Exit Team, he decided even more needed to be done, so he became a founding member of the Coalition to Reform Timeshare (CRT), which advocates for comprehensive reform of the industry through a proposed Timeshare Bill of Rights. The CRT is inviting timeshare owners to join forces with this growing coalition and tell their own personal stories, demonstrating to lawmakers and the timeshare industry that consumers demand real reform.

