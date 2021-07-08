Timeshare Fraud Case Against Wyndham Proceeds, Judge Calls Wyndham's Argument "Borderline Frivolous"

"For two years, Wyndham's been trying to dismiss this case," says Attorney Sussman. "And for two years they've failed."

First, Wyndham's team attempted to have the case transferred to the American Arbitration Association (AAA). However, the AAA refused to hear it, sending the case back to the Riverside Court in California. "Our judges are very familiar with the California's consumer protection laws as well as regulation of timeshares by the California Department of Real Estate."

Wyndham then asked the California court to transfer the case to Florida. However, this latest attempt to avoid a ruling by a California judge also proved fruitless. Hoping for latitude from the Florida courts, which by and large tend to be sympathetic to the Timeshare industry which calls the Sunshine State home-base, Wyndham had a rude awakening when, on June 16th, Judge Kira Klatchko ruled that Wyndham's arguments to have the case moved to Florida were "borderline frivolous." (Shorrock vs Wyndham PSC1903554).

Judge Klatchko's resounding "NO" echoes the sentiments of the AAA, who found that Wyndham's arguments lacked merit.

Despite the fact that Wyndham is represented by Foley & Lardner, a law firm of over 1,000 lawyers,"I have every confidence that my clients, will prevail; regardless how many tactics defendants try," says Sussman.

The case is expected to go to trial next Fall.

About Attorney Sussman

Mitchell Reed Sussman has been practicing Real Estate and Bankruptcy Law for over 40 years. More information can be found by visiting www.timesharelegalaction.com.

SOURCE Law Offices of Mitchell Reed Sussman

