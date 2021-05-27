Timeshare Selling Team Successfully Cancelled 5,000 Timeshares

WILDWOOD, Miss., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron W. — A South Carolina Firefighter trying to do something meaningful for his wife and two daughters bought a Timeshare in 2017. Paying over $300 a month in mortgage and over $1,000 a year in maintenance fees to only use it twice in 4 years, he knew he needed out.

"When I bought the timeshare, I was told I could exchange it and use it anywhere in the world I want whenever I want - I had tried using it dozens of times, but each time I would ask for a resort they told me nothing was available. Paying over $4,000 a year to not be able to go anywhere, I could not stand it. When I Found Timeshare Selling Team and I read their agreement, I knew it was the right decision to get out."

Timeshare Selling Team (TST), a known leader in cancelling Timeshare Contracts, accepted Aaron's case. Timeshare Selling Team did all legal work to complete the job of cancelling his timeshare contract. "I lost a lot of money from buying the Timeshare, but if I didn't find TST when I did, I would have spent tens of thousands more over the years."

On a daily basis our representatives at Timeshare Selling Team hear horror stories of good people getting deceived and pressured by the resort's salespeople. We enjoy coming into our office each day knowing we are helping people out of a bad situation.

TST has contracted with some of the premier law firms and closing companies in the Timeshare industry to ensure each client is taken care of in a seamless fashion. From start to finish we are here for our clients to ensure their satisfaction.

Based in Wildwood, MO and a second office in Orlando FL, TST maintains a beyond 99% customer satisfaction rating.

Please visit https://www.timesharesellingteam.com for more information.

