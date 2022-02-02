Timeshare Users Group Announces Most Popular Timeshares Sold & Rented in 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year Timeshare Users Group releases our sales and rental numbers from ads in the industry leading Online Timeshare Marketplace , where TUG proves year in and year out that owners can successfully sell or rent their Timeshares themselves without paying large upfront fees or commissions!

The top rated Timeshare Resales & Rentals for 2021

With successful statistics like these that continue to grow even despite the impacts COVID has had on the vacation industry, it's easy to see why TUG has been around for nearly 30 years providing real solutions for owners who are looking for help but afraid of being ripped off by the scammers that specifically target owners desperate for help with their Timeshare!

Every year since 2008, we have released the data showing the most popular Timeshares sold and rented on the website, and we have just released this data for 2021 that you can view here:

Top 25 Most Sold and Rented Timeshares in 2021

We provide this data to anyone each and every year for owners to provide a unique view of the resale and rental market and how it changes from year to year! Owners can go back more than 10 years to view the historical changes year in and year out!

The simple fact is that any Timeshare owner that finds Timeshare Users Group will be amazed at the wealth of information and help available to them, all created and shared by owners just like you! Come visit TUG today and see why we are the absolute best resource for Timeshare information on the internet and have been since 1993!

About Timeshare Users Group

The Timeshare Users Group (TUG) was the very first Timeshare website on the internet and has been Providing the truth about timeshares to owners for over 29 years!

Started in 1993 by a group of Timeshare Owners just like yourself, is a family run self-help organization providing an unbiased source of consumer-oriented information and advice on Timeshares and the Timeshare concept. Here at TUG, you get the truth about timeshares for FREE!

You can visit Timeshare Users Group at https://tug2.net , or find us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Youtube , Google or LinkedIn .

