Timeshare Users Group Celebrates Record Numbers of Successful Timeshare Resales

Following a recent redesign of the Timeshare Marketplace the last few months of 2022 has seen an exponential increase of more than double the average amount of successfully Timeshares Sold by Owners with the total reaching more than $57 Million dollars!

ORANGE PARK, Fla., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Most Companies in this industry make bold claims about their success in selling Timeshares however Timeshare Users Group is the only one that regularly publishes details on successful resales and rentals as that is the most important figure for any owner looking to sell a Timeshare.

Providing owners the ability to create a Timeshare resale or rental listing quickly and easily in the TUG Timeshare Marketplace . This makes it as simple as possible to get your Timeshare in front of tens of thousands of potential buyers and renters.

Timeshare owners helping each other since 1993

If the goal is to sell or rent a timeshare, there is simply no better place to do it than the Timeshare Users Group! As an added bonus the TUG Online Owner Forums and advice articles are completely free and open to the public to allow you to learn how the resale and rental market works, as well as how to determine what a Timeshare is worth and allows everyone to get feedback, suggestions and advice from more than 100,000 other Timeshare owners

Every single owner that discovers Timeshare Users Group will get the help and information they need to make an educated and informed decision just as owners have done for the past 30 years

About Timeshare Users Group

The Timeshare Users Group (TUG) was the very first Timeshare website on the internet!

Started in 1993 by a group of Timeshare Owners just like yourself, TUG is a family run self-help organization providing an unbiased source of consumer-oriented information and advice on Timeshares and the Timeshare concept.

You can Visit Timeshare Users Group at https://tug2.net

