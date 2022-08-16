Timeshare Users Group Reports that 8 out of 10 Timeshare Owners Actually Take More Vacations Each Year Due to Their Ownership

ORANGE PARK, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 79% of owners indicated they go on more vacations than they would have otherwise taken without their timeshare. This has been a key selling point for this industry for many years and it is clearly still a positive benefit to owning a timeshare today.

Timeshare Users Group, the leading consumer advocacy organization and very first timeshare website on the internet conducted a comprehensive survey of over 1000 people relating to their purchase and ownership of a timeshare. The results of these questions shine a favorable light on many aspects of timeshare vacation ownership.

An online copy of the detailed survey results and analysis is available here: Timeshare Owner Survey Results and Analysis by TUG

This survey was full of fascinating responses that indicate a very positive outlook on timesharing especially for owners who take advantage of the information and advice provided by Timeshare Users Group. Including the fact that 2 out of every 3 responders indicated they actually owned multiple timeshares! Repeat purchases are certainly a key indicator that consumers are happy with a product.

"It is highly likely that a large percentage of these owners bought additional timeshares on the resale market for pennies on the dollar after discovering that industry secret right here on TUG." says Brian Rogers, the owner of Timeshare Users Group.

Other notable survey results include:

80% of owners feel their timeshare was a good purchase

8 out of 10 owners have enjoyed timeshare ownership for a decade or more.

9 out of 10 actually take one or more timeshare vacations each year.

95% of survey respondents prefer a timeshare to a Hotel room!

These overwhelmingly positive metrics are a real feather in the cap of the vacation ownership industry.

At the end of the day, most folks are looking for ways to maximize the value of their vacation dollar, and 81% of respondents indicated they felt timeshare ownership allowed them to save money on their vacations.

The information and advice provided on the TUG website https://tug2.net allows owners to be more effective in utilizing their timeshare thus saving even more money,

"This result above all shows a real tangible value to timeshare ownership, especially if owners buy resale and avoid the extremely high retail cost of purchasing directly from the resort" says Rogers.

The survey however also highlighted a good number of negatives that have plagued this industry for many years mostly surrounding retail sales presentations that clearly still exist despite repeated claims from the industry itself to curb or eliminate them.

Negative key survey results Include:

more than half of all owners feel they were misled by their salesperson.

9 out of 10 owners feel that selling a timeshare is a difficult and complicated process.

Less than half of all owners received any help from their resort when looking to sell or exit.

9 out of 10 owners do not consider their timeshare an investment

These disappointing responses prove a long standing theory that owner education is the key deciding factor in a timeshare being a good buy, or an expensive mistake!

