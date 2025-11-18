TIMESHIFTER AND UNITED AIRLINES EXTEND COLLABORATION TO HELP PASSENGERS TACKLE JET LAG

United Premier 1K® members receive a complimentary Timeshifter subscription, all MileagePlus® members earn 500 miles when they subscribe for $24.99 per year.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeshifter Inc., the global leader in circadian technology, today announced at the Phocuswright Conference an expanded multi-year agreement with United Airlines — the first airline to help passengers tackle jet lag scientifically through its collaboration. Under the renewed agreement, Timeshifter's jet lag app — now the world's most-downloaded with more than 1.5 million users — becomes further embedded into United's customer experience.

United Premier 1K® members will continue to receive a complimentary Timeshifter subscription, while all MileagePlus® members earn 500 miles when they subscribe annually for $24.99. In addition, United and Timeshifter are continuing to educate travelers on the real science of jet lag, replacing widespread misconceptions on how to adjust more quickly to new time zones.

"For too long, travelers have been misled by myths about jet lag. Science shows that the only way to adapt quickly to new time zones is by resetting the circadian clock in our brain — and that's exactly what the Timeshifter app helps travelers do in a simple, practical way," said Mickey Beyer-Clausen, CEO and co-founder of Timeshifter. "We're deeply grateful to United Airlines for leading the way in passenger well-being — not only by making Timeshifter available to its customers, but by helping educate travelers about the real science of jet lag. United is showing that caring for customers goes beyond the flight itself — it's about helping them arrive at their best."

Timeshifter's benefits are well established. Based on more than 130,000 post-flight surveys, 96.4% of the travelers who followed the advice offered by Timeshifter's jet lag app stated they did not struggle with severe or very severe jet lag. When NOT following the advice, there was a 6.2x increase in severe or very severe jet lag, and a 14.1x increase in very severe jet lag.

"At United, we're committed to continually improving the travel experience. Our collaboration with Timeshifter helps our customers adjust faster to new time zones and arrive at their best — reflecting United's focus on innovation, well-being, and performance," said Luc Bondar, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of United's MileagePlus. "Many of our MileagePlus members and passengers already use Timeshifter, and we're thrilled to continue making it even easier for travelers to tackle jet lag, while earning miles."

Jet lag remains one of travel's most misunderstood and persistent problems. Myths about sleep, hydration, diet, exercise, and supplements continue to circulate, but the science is clear: The only way to address the root cause of jet lag — circadian misalignment — is by resetting the body's central circadian clock in the brain through precisely timed light exposure and light avoidance. Developed with leading circadian neuroscientists, Timeshifter helps travelers do exactly that — and address the symptoms that make jet lag so disruptive. The same underlying circadian algorithm that powers Timeshifter is used by NASA astronauts, Formula 1 drivers, and Olympic athletes to optimize performance, alertness, and recovery.

"For more than 30 years, my clinical research has focused on human circadian rhythms and how light and other cues reset circadian clocks. Jet lag is a circadian disruption — not a sleep problem — and only by applying the right scientific principles can we address its underlying cause and symptoms. Timeshifter brings this proven science out of the lab and into the hands of every traveler," said, Dr. Steven W. Lockley, Chief Scientist and co-founder of Timeshifter, and a former Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School.

Timeshifter has received several awards, including the National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech® Award, Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, and Health Magazine's Sleep Award. Other partners include Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses, and FCM.

Travelers can learn more and claim their exclusive Timeshifter offer, based on their MileagePlus® tier status, at www.timeshifter.com/united

Timeshifter is the global leader in circadian technology, translating complex circadian science into breakthrough solutions that solve problems affecting billions of people. In 2018, Timeshifter made jet lag history with its first product — now the most-downloaded jet lag app in the world. Building on this success, Timeshifter recently introduced a groundbreaking app to help shift workers improve their sleep, safety, health, and quality of life. Timeshifter's concierge services support astronauts, NBA players, Formula 1 drivers and Olympic athletes perform at their best. Looking ahead, Timeshifter is pioneering the next frontier in personalized medicine by making Timeshifter the clock for delivering personalized healthcare to improve clinical outcomes.

