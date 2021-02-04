Timeshifter Raises Funding And Reveals Upcoming Shift Work App

About 20% of the global labor force are shift workers. That's almost 700 million people changing to a new schedule soon after they adapt to the previous one, or never adapting at all. Their struggle to adjust impacts their own health and safety, and also affects their employers, families, and their quality of life.

Shift work and irregular hours are prevalent in many industries, including manufacturing, construction, mining, security, hospitality, and warehousing, delivery and transportation. Shift work is also essential to many vital 24/7 services our society relies on around-the-clock to keep us safe and healthy, including doctors, nurses, firefighters, EMTs, police, and the military. Shift work comes at a price, however. Night shift work is associated with an increased risk of accidents and injuries, and long-term, shift workers have an increased risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, depression and even some cancers.

Timeshifter will not replace existing shift work scheduling solutions already in place. Instead, the new app is a tool intended to be used by the shift workers, regardless of their given work schedule. When a shift worker imports their schedule and enter their sleep pattern, chronotype, and personal preferences, the app will provide highly personalized advice to tackle the underlying problem of circadian and sleep disruption, and increase their safety and productivity while improving their quality of life.

"Our plan has always been to move beyond jet lag to solve other large, previously unsolved circadian-based problems," said Mickey Beyer-Clausen, the Co-founder and CEO of Timeshifter. "With almost 700 million people working shifts and struggling with irregular work schedules, we can't continue to ignore the many negative consequences shift work causes."

Winner of the National Sleep Foundation's 2019 SleepTech® Award for 'Best App,' one of Health Magazine's 2020 Sleep Awards, and a Phocuswright 2019 Innovator, Timeshifter's jet lag app is the most-downloaded and highest-rated jet lag app worldwide. Based on more than 70,000 post-flight surveys, travelers who followed Timeshifter's advice versus travelers who didn't follow their Timeshifter plan were 17 times less likely to report very severe jet lag.

Both the jet lag app and new shift work app are being developed with Harvard Medical School Associate Professor Steven Lockley, Ph.D. who is a world-renowned expert in circadian rhythms and sleep, and has provided shift work solutions to NASA's Mission Control and Formula 1 teams working overnight.

"With its jet lag app, Timeshifter has demonstrated an ability to translate sleep and circadian neuroscience into a tool that helps travelers proactively reset their circadian clock quickly to new time zones," said Dr. Steven Lockley. "Shift work can cause many of the same problems as jet lag but is a bigger challenge as the problems are not isolated to a specific trip but are part of the workers' everyday lives. As with jet lag, the app has to address not only the sleep and circadian factors underlying shift work but has to combine this with practical advice that workers can follow. This approach has worked well for jet lag and we are excited to apply the same principles to a problem to improve the health, wellbeing, safety, and productivity of the many millions of shift workers worldwide."

Timeshifter is finalizing $2 million in financing, and has raised $3 million so far. Investors include former NASA Astronaut, Captain Michael López-Alegría, Chief Medical Officer and Lead Flight Surgeon for Axiom Space, Dr. Smith Johnston, Chairman of Air Canada, Vagn Sørensen, and entrepreneur and endurance GT car racer, John Shoffner.

To learn more about Timeshifter's shift work app, please visit https://www.timeshifter.com/the-shift-work-app. If you are a business employing shift workers and interested in joining Timeshifter's new Global Safety & Healthy Initiative for Shift Workers, please visit https://www.timeshifter.com/the-shift-work-app/business

