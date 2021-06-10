TimeSolv Launches New Payment Solution for the Legal Industry

TimeSolv, the #1 web-based time and billing software for 20 years announces TimeSolvPay, a new payment solution. Tweet this

"Accepting online payments means attorneys are providing more convenient options and getting paid quicker," said TimeSolv CEO Raza Hasan. "With this type of tech in place, firms can better forecast cashflow and streamline management of receivables and trust-related payments."

Designed exclusively for legal firms, TimeSolvPay offers helpful features and benefits such as:

Next-day funding which provides faster access to funds than traditional invoicing and paper check payments;

No monthly, annual, industry or hidden fees and guaranteed savings on credit card processing;

Retainer replenishment and payments to trust;

Ethically compliant functionality ensuring fees are deducted from the proper account;

Increased collection rates and improved cash flow;

Automation capabilities such as recurring billing and payment plans;

Secure electronic presentment and payment options for invoicing; and

Convenient, contactless payment options for clients – they can even pay from their smartphone!

Hasan added, "Our goal is to help firms achieve greater success through the efficiency of technology. Now attorneys will be able to spend more time focusing on their business and less time worrying about accounts receivable."

To learn more about TimeSolvPay, visit TimeSolvPay.com.

ABOUT TIMESOLV

TimeSolv helps lawyers and other professionals increase their billable time and get paid faster. TimeSolv is the most comprehensive, easy-to-use cloud time and expense billing software, proven since 1999 with over $6 billion billed. Headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, TimeSolv can be used offline and online and can sync data bidirectionally with QuickBooks. TimeSolv is compatible with PCs and Macs, iOs and Android and integrates with both LexCharge and AffiniPay for online payment processing.

