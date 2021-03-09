TimeSolv Solves Legal Firm Collection Woes Through Launch of Patent-Pending 'Zero AR' Process

TimeSolv has created a revolutionary method for law firms to get paid for every invoice. Tweet this

In essence, TimeSolv's system integrates electronic payments and a new, industry-leading batch invoicing process, allowing firms to instantly run payments for hundreds of invoices with one click, saving valuable time and resources. Firms that accept e-checks and credit cards get paid sooner and collect a higher percentage of their billable work.

David Johnson, CEO of Modern Family Law in Denver, claims the TimeSolv method has enabled his practice to achieve a 97 percent collection rate, and clients appreciate the additional payment options available to them. "By converting our clients to e-payments and using electronic batch invoices, we get paid on our terms and have reduced our billing and processing time from a few days to a few hours."

Customized for the unique needs of attorneys, the ethically compliant software ensures that trust accounts are protected from impermissible withdrawals such as credit card fees, and intuitively deducts fees from operating accounts rather than trust accounts. Users can set up automated recurring billing, payment plans, and evergreen retainers, so clients have more ways to pay.

Hasan added, "Zero AR represents a fundamental shift in the way the legal industry should approach accounting and collection functions. The time has come for law firms to adopt remote, contactless payments so attorneys have control over when they get paid."

To learn more about the benefits of the Zero AR method, visit TimeSolv.com/zero-ar.

ABOUT TIMESOLV

TimeSolv helps lawyers and other professionals increase their billable time and get paid faster. Headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, TimeSolv can be used offline and. TimeSolv is compatible with PCs and Macs, iOs and Android and integrates with LexCharge and AffiniPay for online payment processing.

SOURCE TimeSolv