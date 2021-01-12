TimeTrade Acquires SilverCloud and Expands Customer Experience Software Platform

Enterprise appointment scheduling leader adds customer and employee knowledge management to elevate customer experience. Tweet this

TimeTrade is recognized as a pioneer in delivering enterprise scheduling software to facilitate the appointment economy and counts hundreds of enterprise customers and thousands of businesses among its clients across financial services, healthcare, retail, technology and education end markets. SilverCloud is a recognized leader in providing customer and employee knowledge management software to more than 200 financial institutions. The combination of companies supports TimeTrade's vision for delivering exceptional customer experience (CX) solutions to help customers increase revenue, efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Scott Cornell, founder and CEO at SilverCloud and now Chief Strategy Officer at TimeTrade SilverCloud, commented, "The combination of SilverCloud and TimeTrade is unparalleled as an opportunity for our business. Bill and I share a vision for the continued elevation of customer experience through technology and TimeTrade SilverCloud is now uniquely poised to deliver exceptional CX solutions to customers."

TimeTrade SilverCloud will maintain its headquarters in Tewksbury, Massachusetts with an additional office in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About TimeTrade SilverCloud

With more than 35 years of combined experience, TimeTrade SilverCloud provides organizations with the most effective and efficient way for business and customers to interact. Trusted by more than 600 enterprises as customers, TimeTrade SilverCloud solutions reduce friction for organizations as they seek to seamlessly coordinate interactions with constituents while providing employees the information they need to quickly and consistently answer their questions. By combining expertise, solutions and technology, TimeTrade SilverCloud connects the right resources with the right skills to provide the right answer for every question, wherever and whenever. TimeTrade SilverCloud is a portfolio company of Clearhaven Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Find out more at www.timetrade.com.

