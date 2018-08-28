TimeTrade Adds LogMeIn to Enhance Intelligent Appointment Scheduling Capabilities

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TimeTrade, the leader in omni-channel Intelligent Appointment Scheduling, today announced the integration of LogMeIn to its Intelligent Appointment Scheduling platform, adding a Join.me and GoToMeeting conferencing option that enables users to use TimeTrade's Scheduler for Salesforce solution to create meetings that include unique Join.me and GoToMeeting links for each and every meeting.

Join.me and GoToMeeting are the latest web conferencing communications options, alongside existing integrations with Webex and Zoom, to be integrated into TimeTrade's intelligent scheduling capabilities.

"TimeTrade's Scheduler for Salesforce is the only Enterprise solution that includes access to the most popular conferencing options," said Gary Ambrosino, CEO of TimeTrade. "Both Join.me and GoToMeeting are popular conferencing platforms used by many of our customers."

The new integration pairs TimeTrade's Scheduler for Salesforce solution, which itself is integrated with the Salesforce Einstein artificial intelligence (AI) engine, with LogMeIn's video communications platform. The effect is to make the process of booking meetings with video conferencing scheduling fast and easy. With a button click, Scheduler for Salesforce automatically generates appointments that include a unique link for each meeting, making it easy for users to focus energy on their customer by eliminating the need to log into a separate application to generate the meeting.

"This integration allows our Scheduler users to leverage LogMeIn's virtual meeting products and experience the benefits of Intelligent Appointment Scheduling by using Salesforce's AI capabilities to identify and create virtual and in-person meetings," said Ambrosino. "Combining TimeTrade's Intelligent Appointment Scheduling platform with LogMeIn's video conferences produces optimized meetings and better conditions for collaborations that fuel business growth."

About TimeTrade



TimeTrade helps leading brands optimize engagement through all phases of the customer relationship. TimeTrade's Intelligent Appointment Scheduling platform harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to improve meeting scheduling strategies through real-time customer insights and actions, producing better meetings and higher growth businesses, with TimeTrade customers outpacing their peers by nearly 3X. Tens of thousands of businesses – including leading global banks, retailers, and software companies – use TimeTrade's Appointments-as-a-Service platform to deliver the personalized attention expected by today's on-demand consumers.

