TimeTrade And SilverCloud Unite To Transform Customer Experience

"The combination of TimeTrade and SilverCloud is powerful for our customers and their constituents" Tweet this

TimeTrade SilverCloud enhances customer experience, enabling businesses to realize gains in customer satisfaction, labor productivity, and revenue generation by efficiently connecting resources with the right skills for the right customer at the right time. As a result, organizations can optimally utilize their skilled workforces and avoid using high-value resources on tasks non-experts can handle - maximizing employee productivity and reducing support volumes and costs.

"We have been a customer of both TimeTrade and SilverCloud for many years," said Keisha Chapman, Digital Branch Manager at iTHINK Credit Union. "Having witnessed firsthand the benefits of both solutions, we view them as a complementary way for us to efficiently and effectively serve our customers across all of our communication channels. The two companies coming together brings tremendous value not only for iTHINK Credit Union, but also for any organization focused on customer experience."

"TimeTrade is the category creator for online enterprise appointment scheduling," said Scott Cornell, Chief Strategy Officer of TimeTrade SilverCloud. "Together we are equipping organizations with purpose-built solutions that provide their customers the digital service they expect, while enabling employees to provide more personalized interactions that customers demand. Our forward-thinking mission is to innovate and leverage technology to better serve customers, and I am confident that working together we can help even more companies to meet and exceed their customer experience goals."

About TimeTrade SilverCloud

With more than 35 years of combined experience, TimeTrade SilverCloud provides organizations with the most effective and efficient way for business and customers to interact. Trusted by more than 600 enterprises as customers, TimeTrade SilverCloud solutions reduce friction for organizations as they seek to seamlessly coordinate interactions with constituents while providing employees the information they need to quickly and consistently answer their questions. By combining expertise, solutions and technology, TimeTrade SilverCloud connects the right resources with the right skills to provide the right answer for every question, wherever and whenever. TimeTrade SilverCloud is a portfolio company of Clearhaven Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Find out more at www.timetrade.com.

SOURCE Timetrade Systems, Inc.

