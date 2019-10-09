TimeTrade Introduces Engagement Center, Reshaping How Leading Brands Bridge the Physical to Digital Divide

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TimeTrade, the leader in Intelligent Appointment Scheduling, today announced Engagement Center, the next-generation control center for managing appointment-driven customer engagement strategies. Engagement Center gives leading brands including retailers, banks, credit unions, and financial service providers the ability to rapidly deploy and configure appointment scheduling across any digital or physical channel — no coding required.

Today's brands face rapidly changing customer expectations and fierce competition from online-only retailers. However, consumers continue to crave in-person experiences and interactions with knowledgeable employees, in addition to online interactions. TimeTrade research found that "94% of buyers agree that they buy more from a company when they have live interactions with a knowledgeable associate." That puts pressure on brands to deliver flawless experiences anytime, anywhere for consumers who expect "right now" service.

"To succeed in today's omnichannel environment, successful brands are reinventing the consumer experience, integrating online strategies with personalized in-store engagement," said Miki Goyal, CTO at TimeTrade. "Brick-and-mortar locations need to complement the online experience, not compete with it. Smart technology, like Intelligent Appointment Scheduling, is key to achieving this balance and creating seamless, digital to physical experiences."

TimeTrade is well versed in how to facilitate these experiences, delivering appointment-driven personalization for more than 500 enterprise brands, resulting in more than 8 million appointments per month. The intelligent platform fills a gap in the market by helping brands enrich their customer experience and gather key data to optimize their store experience.

To help brands deliver on their modern customer engagement strategies, we've created Engagement Center, the powerful control center for TimeTrade's Scheduler Platform. Engagement Center enables users to manage, control, and configure all aspects of the customer engagement processes created with TimeTrade, including Intelligent Appointment Scheduling, on-site Queue Management, Event and Classes, and Next Best Action™ Analytics, all from a single responsive interface.

Engagement Center creates pre-scheduled human interactions on a massive scale and with great efficiency through an easy to access enterprise grade appointment scheduling platform that fully automates the scheduling process and intelligently produces "perfect" appointments by matching exactly the right provider personnel with the customer and their needs. The result is higher customer satisfaction and lower provider delivery expense.

Key Capabilities of Engagement Center include:

Real-Time Skill-Matched Online Appointments – all the tools brands need to create and manage AI-driven Intelligent Appointment Scheduling. As customer needs and behaviors change, administrators can easily manage appointment types, workflows, configurations, locations, appointment routing, and business rules.

Experiential Events and Classes – simplify event and class management and registration with local store scheduling and execution complemented by corporate controlled templates, event programs, branding, messaging, and customer notifications.

Omnichannel Customer Interactions – manage appointments, confirmations, rescheduling, and next-best-actions through all channels. Easily create customizable email and text notifications to keep appointments top of mind. Adjust the number of notifications, which stages in the appointment cycle they are delivered, and customize to fit your brand.

On-Location Queue Management – handle real-time customer flow for physical locations including bank branches and retail stores. Queue management tools optimize the on-site experience for both pre-scheduled and walk-in appointments while also providing visitors with accurate wait times based on the number of customers, employee resources, transaction type, and active appointment lengths.

Human Capital Inventory Management and Preferences – manage tens of thousands of personal calendars, skills, preferences and business rules. Focus staff by presenting them with the tools and information they need. Tailor user-based permissions in Engagement Center to only display administrative screens that are relevant to each user based on their role.

Powerful Analytics – gain deeper business insights into operational performance and customer experience. Track and report on Net Promoter Scores, marketing campaign performance, staff efficiency and more with valuable Next Best Action Analytics. Learn how many appointments have been scheduled, completed or missed, and review employee utilization to adjust staffing levels based on customer demand.

No Programing Required Admin UI – save administrative time with a new and more powerful, enterprise-grade user experience built for ease of configuration to expedite account management and eliminate wasted administrative hours.

"For years TimeTrade's technology has helped leading brands reach consumers at the moments that most influence their decisions," added Goyal, "resulting in higher customer satisfaction and growth. The introduction of Engagement Center gives TimeTrade customers a significant competitive advantage by delivering superior customer experiences at rapid pace."

About TimeTrade

TimeTrade helps leading brands optimize engagement through all phases of the customer relationship. TimeTrade's Intelligent Appointment Scheduling platform harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to improve meeting scheduling strategies through real-time customer insights and actions, producing better meetings and higher growth businesses, with TimeTrade customers outpacing their peers by nearly 3X. Tens of thousands of businesses – including leading global banks, retailers, and software companies – use TimeTrade's Appointments-as-a-Service platform to deliver the personalized attention expected by today's on-demand consumers.

