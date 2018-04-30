TimeTrade Partners with Assist to Give Customers New Ways to Engage with Brands

TimeTrade and Assist have several mutual customers who have seen dramatically increased conversion rates – 10 percent and higher – versus any other channel to book in-store makeover appointments. The conversational interface makes the booking experience easy and instantaneous, with one click to book an appointment.

TimeTrade's partnership with Assist is the most recent development in its ongoing Connect Effect Partnership Program, a new initiative designed to optimize intelligent customer engagement through working with companies such as Google, Salesforce, IBM, and Microsoft to broaden the reach of TimeTrade's industry-leading Appointments-as-a-Service platform.

The TimeTrade-Assist integration pairs TimeTrade's intelligent appointment scheduling solution with Assist's automated assistant platform providing connections to multiple platforms. These include the Facebook AI bot for retail and other customers, and offer capabilities for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and soon Apple Business Chat (iMessage) interfaces.

"In the past, we've seen customers try out 'bots' – but without much success. With Assist, we're seeing our customers succeed in the real world, and we're excited to bring the benefits of intelligent appointment scheduling to Assist. With a focus on the use case for messaging and voice, and by applying NLP, machine learning, and a new way to think about messaging, this will truly save people time and make their lives simpler and better by helping them quickly and easily engage with one another," said Gary Ambrosino, CEO of TimeTrade. "Combining TimeTrade's intelligent appointment scheduling with Assist's automated assistant platform will make it easy for customers to use bots to schedule live interactions at their convenience."

"We believe RAN offers more than one solution for the most common bot criticism: fixed decision trees," said Shane Mac, CEO of Assist. "Partnering with the TimeTrade intelligent appointment scheduling solution enhances bots' ability to deliver on their promise by giving people the ability to navigate in a way that lets them make real-time decisions according to their changing preferences."

"The Assist integration is another example of our Connect Effect companies using TimeTrade's intelligent appointment scheduling solution as an indispensable tool in helping them optimize intelligent customer engagement through all channels, now including automated assistants," said Ambrosino. "We look forward to working with Assist to extend the impact of intelligent appointment scheduling."

About TimeTrade

TimeTrade helps leading brands optimize engagement through all phases of the customer relationship. TimeTrade's intelligent appointment scheduling platform harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to improve meeting scheduling strategies through real-time customer insights and actions, producing better meetings and higher growth businesses, with TimeTrade customers outpacing their peers by nearly 3X. Tens of thousands of businesses – including leading global banks, retailers, and software companies – use TimeTrade's Appointments-as-a-Service platform to deliver the personalized attention expected by today's on-demand consumers.

