Timex® Introduces Spring/Summer 2020 Collection

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Timex®, a world leader in watchmaking, introduces its men's and women's Spring/Summer seasonal collections, which were concepted at the Giorgio Galli Design Lab in Milan, Italy. The Spring/Summer 2020 collection includes several new, statement-making designs that embody the spirit of the brand's We Don't Stop™ campaign, which recognizes the people who wear Timex—people who shape the world around them, always demonstrating grit and challenging the status quo.

"Each year, I am excited to have the opportunity to revisit classic Timex silhouettes while also designing completely new, innovative timepieces as part of our seasonal launch," said Giorgio Galli, Design Director of Timex.

At its core, the SS20 men's collection introduces multiple new colorways to the much-loved Q Timex family, as well as something new that's inspired by the resounding success of our Q Timex Reissue: the M79 Automatic. Though it may look familiar, it's something totally new; it packs a high-accuracy automatic movement as well as a unidirectional bezel, retaining key retro elements from the original Q Timex Reissue 1979 like a retro case shape, domed crystal and woven stainless-steel bracelet. Then there's an update to the Navi XL Automatic, the first military-inspired automatic offering from Timex. Originally introduced as a limited run in October 2019 to high demand, this SS20 launch expands the Navi XL Automatic line with three distinct colorways that combine a rugged, casual aesthetic with vintage, diver-inspired details. Staying true to its watchmaking roots, Timex is also expanding its Waterbury Automatic line, now featuring a day/date movement and open-heart dial, as well as its Marlin® Automatic line, which will incorporate a variety of sleek, stylish colorways. Also new this season is the Milano XL, an updated classic inspired by the 1970s. The round dial is set against a tonneau stainless-steel case and paired with a true-to-the-era bracelet or leather strap. Rounding out the men's collection is Essex Avenue, with its bold case design featuring an octagonal top ring and modern dial details.

Building on the success of its first women's automatic launch in years, Timex is introducing the Waterbury Automatic collection designed with the female shopper in mind, featuring an elegant mother-of-pearl dial with a carefully engraved geometric link pattern. Also, Timex expands the FW19 women's introductions with trendy designs for the modern consumer. Leading the charge is the introduction of Waterbury Neon, a timeless style with a fun modern twist. The Waterbury Neon comes alive when its INDIGLO® backlight technology is activated, featuring never-before-seen electric tones and familiar, icon motifs. Full Bloom, a new introduction evolved from the popular Crystal Bloom collection that debuted in 2018, is bold, beautiful and unapologetically feminine. The Full Bloom line incorporates floral prints and delicate butterflies in a range of textured dial treatments for a truly unique look. Similarly, Timex is giving a popular men's collection, the Timex Standard, a feminine spin with the new women's Timex Standard – a simplistic timepiece designed for everyday wear.

Across the board, Timex is leaning in on its digital offerings for SS20, leading with the expanded release of the Timex T80 and PAC-MAN™ T80 watches, which made their debuts at ComplexCon last fall. The Timex T80 is now available in four colorways with stainless steel bracelet or expansion band options. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of PAC-MAN™ as a pop culture and video game icon, the special

PAC-MAN™ T80 watch features all the retro flair and functions you'd expect from a T80 - like an alarm, stopwatch and date display - but it also has the PAC-MAN™ character on the face and plays the game's iconic arcade melody at the press of a button. Timex is also introducing the Command Urban™ Metal, which features a sleek, stainless steel bracelet that transitions this sporty style to a bona fide dress option, as well as the Command™ LT, a durable watch that features a unique case shape with a metallic top ring.

The men's and women's SS20 seasonal collections are now available on Timex.com and select retailers world-wide. These new collections continue to demonstrate why We Don't Stop™ so poignantly describes Timex today. The focus on embracing a rich, authentic history while offering the latest trends is intended to inspire consumers who value those attributes in a brand.

