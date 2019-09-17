Timex Reveals New Brand Campaign Celebrating 165 Year Legacy With The Introduction Of Its Fall/Winter 2019 Collection

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Timex®, a world leader in watchmaking, announces the launch of We Don't Stop™— a brand campaign that celebrates its legacy and the people who wear a Timex. We Don't Stop, a modern articulation of the iconic "Takes a licking and keeps on ticking" tagline, is meant to honor the brand's spirit of innovation and perseverance, as well as the spirit of the people who wear Timex—people who demonstrate grit as they navigate and shape the world around them.

We Don't Stop is more than a campaign. It embodies what Timex has been doing for more than 165 years; always challenging the status quo, and always maintaining a shared attitude with the consumer.

This season features several new designs with automatic movements across both men's and women's collections. Honoring a long history of quality timepiece design, these introductions deliver on the exceptional craftsmanship for which Timex is known. The Fall/Winter 2019 collections were concepted for Timex at the Giorgio Galli Design Lab in Milan, Italy—one of the most iconic fashion capitals of the world, which shines through in each new watch design.

"Automatic timepieces are having a real consumer renaissance, which inspired the focus for this season's collections," said Giorgio Galli, Design Director of Timex. "This fall, we made deliberate design decisions that speak to our commitment as watchmakers and address consumer expectations of design and quality. At the heart of our women's collection is the Celestial Opulence Automatic, our first women's automatic design since 2011. The collection is inspired by the movement of the constellations in the sky, where that rhythm is in synergy with the natural movement of the wrist. For the men's collection, we're debuting the Waterbury Automatic, the next evolution for this heritage collection and a commemoration of our original headquarters in Waterbury, Connecticut."

The FW19 men's collection honors 165 years of watchmaking while it embraces current trends. At the forefront are the Waterbury and Navi XL Automatic collections, which follow in the footsteps of the successful and iconic Marlin® Automatic debut in winter 2018. For Timex, it was a natural next step to bring the popular automatic movement to these collections in homage to the brand's roots in mechanical watchmaking. As for embracing the new and pushing forward, the FW19 Men's collection introduces the Norway line, a sleek and highly-modern timepiece that embodies the age-old design mantra of "less is more." In the same vein, Timex presents the Navi XL line which builds on the trending demand for a nautical, dive-inspired aesthetic found within the entire Navi collection.

Timex is finding new ways to build its women's collection that, like the men's collection, pays homage to its history while being mindful of contemporary style. On-trend celestial themes, found in the new Model 23 with moon phase subdial and the Celestial Opulence collection, are perfect examples of that. The award-winning Celestial Opulence Automatic features a floating hour hand and an exhibition case back with constellation patterns to showcase its 21-jewel automatic movement. The Celestial Opulence Crystal, making its debut at the end of September, allows consumers to see signs of the zodiac in a whole new way with its INDIGLO® backlight showcasing different astrological signs. The Model 23 with moon phase subdial is a delicate watch, incorporating stylish details like a curved case and unique wire-lug strap connection. The moon phase subdial displays the current phase of the moon, reflecting what the wearer would see in the sky. Also debuting this fall are more feminine interpretations of the Waterbury Legacy, featuring fluted bezels and rich jewel-tone dials.

The men's and women's FW19 seasonal collections, available on Timex.com and select retailers world-wide, are perfect articulations of who and what Timex is. These new collections also point to why We Don't Stop so poignantly describes the brand today. The focus on embracing a rich, authentic history while offering the latest trends is intended to inspire consumers who value those attributes in brands – we don't stop because you don't.

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus and Ted Baker.

