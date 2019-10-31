Timex®, the Official Timekeeper of ComplexCon, Readies for Event with Several Exclusive Drops

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's highly-anticipated ComplexCon, where the most exclusive drops in footwear, apparel, accessories and more take place, attendees will find Timex going big and dropping its own exclusive products and collaborations. Timex is also serving as the event's official timekeeper all weekend long. Over the course of two days, Timex will be transporting attendees back in time with a retro-themed arcade built for the re-release of its iconic T80 digital watch, all while readying for the release of never-before-seen drops.

Coming off a year of already-exciting collaborative launches that have sold out within hours, featuring brands like SUPREME, Patta, Peanuts and more, Timex is continuing to surprise consumers by creating must-have timepieces with some of the best-known brands in streetwear. ComplexCon attendees will be among the first to get their hands on five exclusive collaboration watches:

PAC-MAN™ burst onto the arcade scene in 1980 and helped create a whole new kind of entertainment, which Timex is commemorating with a special edition of the T80 watch.

A continued partnership with GREATS led to a special dive-inspired watch with a strap made of recycled materials, a nod to the duo's highly successful 2018 collaboration.

Teaming up with Alpha Industries, Timex created a throwback watch honoring each brand's history of producing military-grade gear, resulting in a function-forward timepiece built to last through tough conditions.

In the boldest use of dial graphics, Timex and Canadian brand Raised by Wolves created a design that features snarling wolves illuminated by the iconic INDIGLO® backlight.

In round two of a highly successful partnership with The Good Company, Timex is introducing a new colorway of the 2018 design to the delight of fans who missed out on last year's release.

Meanwhile, at the Timex retro-themed arcade, attendees who find themselves on the leaderboard of classic arcade games will have the chance to win special prizes, including a coveted T80 digital watch that's sure to invoke nostalgia.

"We're looking forward to being part of this event for the second year, alongside other brands and performers that move our culture forward in brilliant and unexpected ways," said Silvio Leonardi, Senior Vice President of Timex. "ComplexCon attendees will have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in Timex and the timepieces we're debuting – from our collaborative drops to our retro arcade that will bring to life the magic of the 80s."

The drops at ComplexCon will be available in limited quantities November 2nd and 3rd and will officially drop on Timex.com beginning Sunday, November 3rd at 3 p.m. EST. For more information, visit Timex.com or follow the brand on social media @Timex.

