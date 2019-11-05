TimeXtender and Affirma Form New Partnership to Provide Discovery Hub® Across the United States

AARHUS, Denmark and BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With an ever-growing number of companies around the world needing to build out their data estate on the Microsoft platform to get to data insights faster, TimeXtender has announced a new partnership with Affirma, a Bellevue Washington-based technology services company with a 17-year history of success with Microsoft and Salesforce applications as well as custom development.

This agreement with TimeXtender, a recognized global software company enabling instant access to any type of data in the organization to support advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), allows Affirma to offer its existing and future customers across Seattle, Washington Discovery Hub® by TimeXtender.

Discovery Hub® is a high-performance data management platform, anchored on automation, that accelerates time to data insights by up to 10 times. It allows an organization to connect to various data sources, and catalog, model, move and report on the full lifecycle of data – in a single, integrated application that supports core analytics, the modern data warehouse, IoT, AI and more.

"At Affirma we know that a partnership with TimeXtender will dramatically increase the value we offer to our customers. TimeXtender's Discovery Hub® is an amazing platform that delivers trustworthy data throughout the organization to provide 'one version of the truth,'" said Rob Campbell, CEO, Affirma. "TimeXtender is always a step ahead of the market and has developed a powerful technology to help companies enjoy the benefits of an innovative, future-proof data architecture that's designed to evolve with technology advancements."

TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Microsoft Azure certified and designed to give users instant access to their data in the cloud. Developed with a cloud-first mindset, Discovery Hub® provides a cohesive data fabric across Microsoft on-premise technology and Azure Data Services, creating a future-proof, modern data estate that evolves with technology advancements. Users can visualize their data in the front-end tools of their choice such as Power BI, Tableau or Qlik.

"This new partnership with Affirma allows them to add Discovery Hub® to their customer offerings across the U.S.," said Heine Krog Iversen, CEO, TimeXtender. "This is significant for Affirma's customers as Discovery Hub® helps businesses save a lot of time and money. Leveraging the power of automation, Discovery Hub® eliminates the requirement to manually migrate data schemas, metadata, users or data. This results in faster, easier and more accurate means to access, model, govern and understand analytics data on Microsoft technologies."

About TimeXtender:

TimeXtender – and our integrated data management platform, Discovery Hub® – empowers customers with instant access to data, enabling them to make quality business decisions with data, mind and heart. We do this for one simple reason: because time matters. A Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, TimeXtender serves its 3,000+ customers, from mid-sized companies to Fortune 500, through its global network of partners. TimeXtender was founded in 2006 and is privately owned, with headquarters in Denmark and the U.S. and regional offices around the world.

About Affirma

Affirma is an award-winning technology services company specializing in SharePoint, Mobile App Development, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics Services, Custom Development and Visual Design. Affirma has been recognized as a Managed Partner of the Year for the NW region and expects the same success as an Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner. Affirma's dedication with customer satisfaction is consistently measured at over 98% by independent surveys of customers, and it has achieved significant year over year revenue growth as a result. For more information on Affirma, please visit https://www.affirmaconsulting.com/

