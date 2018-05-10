Timi Gerson to Join NCRP as Vice President and Chief Content Officer

As the South Grows , a series of reports with Grantmakers for Southern Progress exploring the challenges and opportunities for progressive change work in the South.

"I am very excited that Timi is joining NCRP to lead our content team," said Aaron Dorfman, president and CEO of NCRP. "Her commitment to supporting grassroots social justice work is impressive, and her communications and advocacy experience will be a great benefit to NCRP's work promoting philanthropy that is responsive to those with the least wealth and opportunity."

"NCRP's vision and values deeply align with my own," said Gerson. "We share a belief in the power of collective action for the public good, a commitment to accountability, transparency and inclusivity, and a focus on results, not rhetoric. I am thrilled to be joining their work to transform the philanthropy sector at a time when it is more urgent and relevant than ever."

Gerson will begin working for NCRP on May 21, after wrapping up her current work at Gerson Strategies. Gerson was previously the director of advocacy at American Jewish World Service, a vice president at Fenton Communications, and field director and senior organizer at Public Citizen's Global Trade Watch.

Gerson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Women's Studies from Earlham College.

About NCRP

The National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy amplifies the voice of nonprofits and the communities they serve in the philanthropic sector. Through research and advocacy, it works to ensure that grantmakers and donors contribute to the creation of a fair, just and equitable world.

