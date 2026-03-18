Timken Broadens Automated Lubrication Systems Capabilities with Acquisition of Bijur Delimon

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, has acquired the assets and related businesses of North Carolina-based Bijur Delimon International (BDI), a leading global designer and manufacturer of automated lubrication systems.

"The acquisition of Bijur Delimon aligns with our near-term strategic priority to accelerate growth in key market verticals," said Lucian Boldea, Timken president and chief executive officer. "Timken has built a leading automated lubrication systems platform, that benefits from strong secular tailwinds, including a shortage of skilled labor and shifting demographics. BDI elevates our existing capabilities, deepens our presence in attractive market sectors and regions, and creates meaningful synergy opportunities that strengthen our ability to serve customers more completely as one Timken."

Since entering the lubrication business in 2013, Timken has grown its position into a leading provider of industrial automated lubrication systems, which extend equipment life and lower total costs for machine owners. BDI's strong customer relationships in key market verticals like rail, power generation and mining enhance and expand Timken's established position in automated lubrication systems, creating a more comprehensive offering for these key industries.

Founded in 1872, BDI operates manufacturing locations in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. The business is expected to generate more than $60 million in sales in 2026.

Timken funded the transaction with cash on hand and existing committed facilities. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2025 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release that are not historical in nature (including the company's forecasts, beliefs, expectations, and targets) are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements related to expectations regarding future financial performance of the newly acquired business are forward-looking. The company cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including: the inability to successfully integrate the newly acquired business into the company's operations or achieve the expected synergies associated with the acquisition; negative impacts to the newly acquired business as a result of global conflicts and hostilities; and adverse changes in the markets served by the newly acquired business. Additional factors are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by the federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE The Timken Company