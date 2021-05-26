Timken Named One of America's Best Employers for New Graduates by Forbes

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com ), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for New Graduates 2021, reinforcing the company's commitment to elevating and cultivating top talent in engineering and many other disciplines.

"This recognition is especially valuable because it reflects the opinions of professionals who are relatively new to both Timken and the workforce," said Natasha Pollock, Timken vice president of human resources. "Our associates value the opportunity to do critical work around the globe that contributes to a more efficient society. Every day, our customers seek the knowledge and expertise of Timken's talented team to solve the world's most challenging applications."

New graduates are encouraged to check out opportunities available at Timken, where associates collaborate on global, cross-disciplinary teams and benefit from the diverse perspectives of their teammates. Timken also provides ongoing on-the-job training and opportunities for associates to advance their careers.

Forbes partnered with world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider Statista Inc. to identify the companies most liked by new workforce entrants in its annual ranking. Over 20,000 U.S. young professionals, who work for companies that employ at least 1,000 people, participated in the independent survey focused around work-related issues and their experiences in the workplace.

Survey participants were asked to rate the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to family and friends. They also assessed their employers according to the following: atmosphere and development, diversity, image, salary and wage, working conditions and workplace. Additionally, participants were asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively.

Timken also was recognized earlier this year by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers of 2021. Timken earned a spot on that list, which is based on an independent survey of 50,000 employees in 25 industries, as one the leading midsized employers in the engineering and manufacturing sector.

About The Timken Company

The Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries. Timken is recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Best Employers by Forbes.

