Timken Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the 10th Time

"We emphasize our commitment to ethics and integrity every day, and we're proud to receive this honor for a 10 th time," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "This recognition reflects the ongoing dedication of our more than 18,000 associates to always do the right thing on behalf of Timken."

This year's list recognizes 132 honorees from 21 countries and 51 industries. Timken is one of just eight companies honored in the industrial manufacturing category.

According to Ethisphere, Timken and this year's other honorees profoundly illustrate how companies continue to be the driving force for improving communities, building capable and empowered workforces, and fostering corporate cultures focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.

"Timken's 10th time on our list demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment to operating with principles and integrity," said Timothy Erblich, Ethisphere CEO. "I want to congratulate Timken for both this year's recognition and the milestone achievement of being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 10th time."

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs and manages a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

