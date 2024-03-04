Timken Named One of World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for 13th Time

Recognition highlights company's commitment to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance and governance programs

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has received the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition from Ethisphere, a leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

"Ethics and integrity are part of our core values and guide our employees' actions every day," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "Being recognized once again as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies reinforces our commitment to leading by example as a global corporate citizen. Congratulations to our team and all the other outstanding companies on this year's list, which includes many of our partners and customers."

This year, Ethisphere recognized 136 companies from 20 countries and 44 industries. Timken is one of only 36 companies to appear on the annual list 13 or more times. It's also among only 10 honorees this year from the industrial manufacturing sector.

Ethisphere's annual assessment is grounded in its proprietary questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social and governance practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity and inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

"It's always inspiring to recognize the World's Most Ethical Companies, and seeing a company honored for the 13th time is particularly impressive," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's chief strategy officer and executive chair. "Congratulations to Timken for its dedication to continually improving its ethics, compliance and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders. Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow."

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.8 billion in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies and America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune.

