Timken Recognized by Ethisphere as One of World's Most Ethical Companies® for 15th Time

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, has been honored as one of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

"At Timken, we believe that integrity and transparency are fundamental to who we are and how we operate," said Lucian Boldea, Timken president and chief executive officer. "I want to congratulate our employees, who demonstrate that doing business the right way is essential to building trust with our customers, partners and stakeholders and to creating long-term value."

Timken is one of only 31 companies to appear 15 or more times on the list, which debuted 20 years ago. This year, Ethisphere recognized 138 companies spanning 19 countries and 41 industries.

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ documented proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance.

"Congratulations to Timken for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 15th time," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's chief strategy officer and executive chair. "Timken and our other honorees continue to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and strategy. Companies with strong ethics, compliance and governance programs are built for better long-term performance."

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2025 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

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SOURCE The Timken Company