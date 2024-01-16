Timken Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. The ranking is the result of a study conducted by data research firm Plant-A Insights, which interviewed over 223,000 employees in the United States and collected over 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews.

"As a global company, Timken has been — and always will be — stronger, because of our employees' diverse backgrounds, representing different cultures, genders, affinities and professional and personal growth trajectories," said Natasha Pollock, Timken vice president, Human Resources. "Our inclusive culture stems from our focus on hiring and developing people with differing lived experiences and diverse perspectives. We're proud to be included on this list with so many of our customers and others who share our commitment to diversity."

America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity ranking assessed companies across 78 industries using publicly available data, interviews with human resources professionals and an anonymous online employee survey. According to Newsweek, this is one of America's largest independent workplace studies.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.5 billion in sales in 2022 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies and America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and America's Best Large Employers , Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

