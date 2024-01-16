Timken Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

News provided by

The Timken Company

16 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. The ranking is the result of a study conducted by data research firm Plant-A Insights, which interviewed over 223,000 employees in the United States and collected over 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews.

Continue Reading

"As a global company, Timken has been — and always will be — stronger, because of our employees' diverse backgrounds, representing different cultures, genders, affinities and professional and personal growth trajectories," said Natasha Pollock, Timken vice president, Human Resources. "Our inclusive culture stems from our focus on hiring and developing people with differing lived experiences and diverse perspectives. We're proud to be included on this list with so many of our customers and others who share our commitment to diversity."

America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity ranking assessed companies across 78 industries using publicly available data, interviews with human resources professionals and an anonymous online employee survey. According to Newsweek, this is one of America's largest independent workplace studies.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKRwww.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.5 billion in sales in 2022 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies and America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and America's Best Large EmployersBest Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company

Also from this source

Timken to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on Feb. 5

Timken to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on Feb. 5

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, will release its 2023...
Timken Adds Engineered Sealing Solutions to Portfolio with Lagersmit Acquisition

Timken Adds Engineered Sealing Solutions to Portfolio with Lagersmit Acquisition

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has acquired Lagersmit, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.