Timken Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Most Responsible Companies for Fourth Year in a Row

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has been recognized by Newsweek and Statista Inc. as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024. Timken has made the prestigious list four straight years, reflecting the company's continued commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR).

"We consider CSR integral to our business strategy and align our global initiatives with our engineering expertise to build a world that is more efficient, resilient and sustainable for generations to come," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "Our sustainable and responsible practices begin within our own operations and extend to how we engineer solutions for our customers' most difficult challenges. We're honored to be recognized, once again, along with so many outstanding corporate citizens."

The annual list features the top 600 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries. Timken is listed in the capital goods subcategory.

Newsweek and Statista select America's Most Responsible Companies by conducting a detailed analysis of key performance indicators (KPIs) for the top 2,000 U.S.-based public companies, by revenue, and a survey of 17,000 U.S. residents. Survey respondents were asked to select companies familiar to them and evaluate their overall CSR performance and in the subcategories of social, environmental and governance.

