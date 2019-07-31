Timken Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2019 Results; Updates Full-Year Outlook
- Posted sales of $1 billion, up over 10 percent from last year
- Delivered strong earnings per diluted share of $1.20 on a GAAP basis, with record second-quarter adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.27
- Generated strong cash from operations of $158 million and free cash flow of $135 million
- Updates earnings outlook; now expects 2019 GAAP earnings per diluted share of $4.55 to $4.75 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.80 to $5.00
Jul 31, 2019, 06:51 ET
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today reported second-quarter 2019 sales of $1 billion, up 10.3 percent from the same period a year ago. The increase was primarily driven by the benefit of acquisitions and organic growth in the Process Industries segment, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation.
In the second quarter, Timken posted net income of $92.5 million or $1.20 per diluted share, versus net income of $91 million or $1.16 per diluted share for the same period a year ago. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by favorable price/mix and the benefit of acquisitions, offset partially by higher interest expense. The current period also included higher expenses related to restructuring, acquisitions and a legal accrual, while the prior period included a pension remeasurement gain.
Excluding special items (detailed in the attached tables), adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $97.9 million or $1.27 per diluted share, a record for the second quarter, versus adjusted net income of $87.2 million or $1.11 per diluted share for the same period in 2018.
Cash from operations for the quarter was $157.6 million, and free cash flow was $134.6 million. During the quarter, the company returned $36.6 million of capital to shareholders with the payment of its 388th consecutive quarterly dividend and the repurchase of approximately 320 thousand shares.
"We posted strong performance in the second quarter with double-digit revenue growth, higher earnings and operating margins and excellent cash generation compared to a year ago," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "Our recent acquisitions are performing well and contributing to our strong results. We continue to win in the market place with our differentiated products, engineering innovation and industry-leading customer service. And we remain focused on executing our strategy and profitably growing our enterprise."
Second-Quarter 2019 Segment Results
Mobile Industries sales of $493.7 million increased 0.9 percent compared with the same period a year ago. The increase was driven primarily by the benefit of acquisitions net of divestitures, organic growth in the aerospace sector and higher shipments in automotive, mostly offset by lower shipments in off-highway and heavy truck, and unfavorable currency.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the quarter were $59.1 million or 12 percent of sales, compared with EBIT of $54.5 million or 11.1 percent of sales for the same period a year ago. The increase in EBIT reflects the benefit of acquisitions net of divestitures and lower logistics costs, partially offset by lower volume.
Excluding special items (detailed in the attached tables), adjusted EBIT in the quarter was $59.7 million or 12.1 percent of sales, compared with $54.9 million or 11.2 percent of sales in the second quarter last year.
Process Industries reported sales of $506.3 million, up 21.4 percent from the same period a year ago. The increase was driven primarily by the benefit of acquisitions and organic growth in the wind energy, heavy industries and marine sectors, partially offset by unfavorable currency.
EBIT for the quarter was $103 million or 20.3 percent of sales, compared with EBIT of $90.6 million or 21.7 percent of sales for the same period a year ago. The increase in EBIT was driven by higher volume, favorable price/mix and the benefit of acquisitions, partially offset by higher tariff costs and selling, general and administrative expenses. The current period also included acquisition-related charges.
Excluding special items (detailed in the attached tables), adjusted EBIT in the quarter was $107 million or 21.1 percent of sales, compared with $90.8 million or 21.8 percent of sales in the second quarter last year.
2019 Outlook
The company now expects 2019 revenue to be up approximately 7 to 9 percent in total versus 2018. This includes expected organic growth of 1½ to 3½ percent plus the benefit of acquisitions, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation.
"While our organic growth rates have eased, the demand environment overall for Timken products and services supports our outlook for continued growth in the second half," said Kyle. "Softness in some markets like off-highway is being offset by our outgrowth efforts and strength in other markets like wind, solar and aerospace. We are lowering our full-year outlook for both revenue and earnings to reflect a more cautious view. However, for the year, we expect to deliver solid revenue growth, record earnings per share and strong cash flow. We are confident in our ability to profitably grow the company, as we continue to demonstrate with our 2019 results."
Timken now anticipates strong 2019 earnings per diluted share in the range of $4.55 to $4.75 for the full year on a GAAP basis. Excluding special items (detailed in the attached tables), the company expects record 2019 adjusted earnings per diluted share ranging from $4.80 to $5.00.
Conference Call Information
Timken will host a conference call today at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results. Presentation materials will be available online in advance of the call for interested investors and securities analysts.
|
Conference Call:
|
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
|
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
Live Dial-In: 800-239-9838
|
or 323-794-2551
|
(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)
|
Conference ID: Timken's 2Q Earnings Call
|
Conference Call Replay:
|
Replay Dial-In available through
|
August 14, 2019:
|
888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820
|
Replay Passcode: 7993365
|
Live Webcast:
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.6 billion in sales in 2018 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 35 countries.
Certain statements in this release (including statements regarding the company's forecasts, estimates, plans and expectations) that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the statements related to expectations regarding the company's future financial performance, including information under the heading 2019 "Outlook," are forward-looking.
The company cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including: the finalization of the company's financial statements for the second quarter of 2019; the company's ability to respond to the changes in its end markets that could affect demand for the company's products; unanticipated changes in business relationships with customers or their purchases from the company; changes in the financial health of the company's customers, which may have an impact on the company's revenues, earnings and impairment charges; fluctuations in material and energy costs; the impact of changes to the company's accounting methods; recent world events that have increased the risks posed by international trade disputes, tariffs and sanctions; weakness in global or regional economic conditions and capital markets; the company's ability to satisfy its obligations under its debt agreements and renew or refinance borrowings on favorable terms; fluctuations in currency valuations; changes in the expected costs associated with product warranty claims; the ability to achieve satisfactory operating results in the integration of acquired companies, including realizing any accretion within expected timeframes or at all; the impact on operations of general economic conditions; fluctuations in customer demand; the impact on the company's pension obligations and assets due to changes in interest rates, investment performance and other tactics designed to reduce risk; and the company's ability to complete and achieve the benefits of announced plans, programs, initiatives, acquisitions and capital investments. Additional factors are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by the federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com
Investor Relations:
Jason Hershiser
234.262.7101
jason.hershiser@timken.com
|
The Timken Company
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net sales
|
$
|
1,000.0
|
$
|
906.3
|
$
|
1,979.7
|
$
|
1,789.4
|
Cost of products sold
|
694.3
|
638.9
|
1,371.4
|
1,257.1
|
Gross Profit
|
305.7
|
267.4
|
608.3
|
532.3
|
Selling, general & administrative expenses
|
158.7
|
141.8
|
311.4
|
290.4
|
Impairment and restructuring charges
|
1.9
|
0.3
|
1.9
|
0.5
|
Operating Income
|
145.1
|
125.3
|
295.0
|
241.4
|
Non-service pension and other postretirement income
|
0.2
|
4.1
|
0.3
|
5.7
|
Other income, net
|
1.4
|
2.9
|
4.7
|
3.6
|
Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) (1)
|
146.7
|
132.3
|
300.0
|
250.7
|
Interest expense, net
|
(18.2)
|
(10.2)
|
(34.9)
|
(19.8)
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
128.5
|
122.1
|
265.1
|
230.9
|
Provision for income taxes
|
33.6
|
30.2
|
74.9
|
58.5
|
Net Income
|
94.9
|
91.9
|
190.2
|
172.4
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
2.4
|
0.9
|
5.8
|
1.2
|
Net Income Attributable to The Timken Company
|
$
|
92.5
|
$
|
91.0
|
$
|
184.4
|
$
|
171.2
|
Net Income per Common Share Attributable to The Timken
|
Basic Earnings per share
|
$
|
1.22
|
$
|
1.18
|
$
|
2.43
|
$
|
2.21
|
Diluted Earnings per share
|
$
|
1.20
|
$
|
1.16
|
$
|
2.39
|
$
|
2.17
|
Average Shares Outstanding
|
76,085,358
|
77,360,159
|
76,024,301
|
77,544,365
|
Average Shares Outstanding - assuming dilution
|
77,208,432
|
78,496,298
|
77,098,982
|
78,751,951
|
(1) EBIT is a non-GAAP measure defined as operating income plus other income (expense). EBIT is an important financial measure used in
|
BUSINESS SEGMENTS
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Mobile Industries
|
Net sales
|
$
|
493.7
|
$
|
489.1
|
$
|
993.7
|
$
|
977.6
|
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) (1)
|
$
|
59.1
|
$
|
54.5
|
$
|
120.5
|
$
|
105.6
|
EBIT Margin (1)
|
12.0
|
%
|
11.1
|
%
|
12.1
|
%
|
10.8
|
%
|
Process Industries
|
Net sales
|
$
|
506.3
|
$
|
417.2
|
$
|
986.0
|
$
|
811.8
|
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) (1)
|
$
|
103.0
|
$
|
90.6
|
$
|
209.2
|
$
|
172.2
|
EBIT Margin (1)
|
20.3
|
%
|
21.7
|
%
|
21.2
|
%
|
21.2
|
%
|
Corporate expense
|
$
|
(15.4)
|
$
|
(15.2)
|
$
|
(29.7)
|
$
|
(29.3)
|
Corporate pension-related charges (2)
|
—
|
2.4
|
—
|
2.2
|
Consolidated
|
Net sales
|
$
|
1,000.0
|
$
|
906.3
|
$
|
1,979.7
|
$
|
1,789.4
|
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) (1)
|
$
|
146.7
|
$
|
132.3
|
$
|
300.0
|
$
|
250.7
|
EBIT Margin (1)
|
14.7
|
%
|
14.6
|
%
|
15.2
|
%
|
14.0
|
%
|
(1) EBIT is a non-GAAP measure defined as operating income plus other income (expense). EBIT Margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
167.4
|
$
|
133.1
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
589.9
|
546.6
|
Unbilled receivables
|
153.3
|
116.6
|
Inventories, net
|
843.8
|
835.7
|
Other current assets
|
112.3
|
105.2
|
Total Current Assets
|
1,866.7
|
1,737.2
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
912.0
|
912.1
|
Operating lease assets (1)
|
117.3
|
—
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
1,700.9
|
1,693.7
|
Non-current pension assets
|
10.9
|
6.2
|
Other assets
|
66.4
|
96.0
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
4,674.2
|
$
|
4,445.2
|
LIABILITIES
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
291.6
|
$
|
273.2
|
Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt
|
46.3
|
43.0
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities (1)
|
29.5
|
—
|
Income taxes
|
26.4
|
23.5
|
Accrued expenses
|
302.5
|
345.9
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
696.3
|
685.6
|
Long-term debt
|
1,642.6
|
1,638.6
|
Accrued pension cost
|
162.6
|
161.3
|
Accrued postretirement benefits cost
|
109.3
|
108.7
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities (1)
|
73.0
|
—
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
206.8
|
208.3
|
Total Liabilities
|
2,890.6
|
2,802.5
|
EQUITY
|
The Timken Company shareholders' equity
|
1,711.3
|
1,579.6
|
Noncontrolling Interest
|
72.3
|
63.1
|
Total Equity
|
1,783.6
|
1,642.7
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
4,674.2
|
$
|
4,445.2
|
(1) Due to the adoption of the new leasing standard, the Company recognized operating lease assets and corresponding operating lease
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash Provided by (Used in)
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net Income
|
$
|
94.9
|
$
|
91.9
|
$
|
190.2
|
$
|
172.4
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
41.7
|
35.0
|
81.2
|
70.8
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
7.1
|
7.5
|
14.9
|
17.8
|
Pension and other postretirement expense
|
2.9
|
(0.4)
|
5.8
|
1.6
|
Pension and other postretirement benefit contributions
|
(4.0)
|
(2.7)
|
(8.9)
|
(8.8)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
29.1
|
(14.3)
|
(35.9)
|
(86.4)
|
Unbilled receivables
|
(30.0)
|
(16.3)
|
(36.6)
|
(27.8)
|
Inventories
|
20.7
|
(26.1)
|
16.6
|
(79.9)
|
Accounts payable
|
(6.8)
|
(6.1)
|
13.4
|
(8.4)
|
Accrued expenses
|
12.9
|
36.3
|
(45.1)
|
(2.4)
|
Income taxes
|
(22.7)
|
(17.1)
|
2.4
|
(3.7)
|
Other, net
|
11.8
|
14.4
|
11.9
|
12.6
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
$
|
157.6
|
$
|
102.1
|
$
|
209.9
|
$
|
57.8
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Capital expenditures
|
$
|
(23.0)
|
$
|
(21.8)
|
$
|
(39.2)
|
$
|
(39.6)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash received
|
(80.1)
|
—
|
(83.0)
|
—
|
Other, net
|
2.9
|
(0.2)
|
2.4
|
3.6
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
$
|
(100.2)
|
$
|
(22.0)
|
$
|
(119.8)
|
$
|
(36.0)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
|
$
|
(21.3)
|
$
|
(21.6)
|
$
|
(42.6)
|
$
|
(42.7)
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
(15.3)
|
(26.9)
|
(23.6)
|
(49.6)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
7.9
|
2.2
|
8.9
|
10.6
|
Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation
|
(1.7)
|
(0.6)
|
(8.1)
|
(5.0)
|
Net (payments on) proceeds from credit facilities
|
(76.4)
|
(7.8)
|
39.8
|
(8.2)
|
Net (payments on) proceeds from long-term debt
|
(21.6)
|
10.2
|
(29.4)
|
103.8
|
Other, net
|
(1.9)
|
0.1
|
(1.9)
|
(1.0)
|
Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities
|
$
|
(130.3)
|
$
|
(44.4)
|
$
|
(56.9)
|
$
|
7.9
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
0.2
|
(9.4)
|
1.1
|
(8.5)
|
(Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
$
|
(72.7)
|
$
|
26.3
|
$
|
34.3
|
$
|
21.2
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
|
240.1
|
120.3
|
133.1
|
125.4
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period
|
$
|
167.4
|
$
|
146.6
|
$
|
167.4
|
$
|
146.6
|
Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income to GAAP Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share to GAAP Earnings
|
(Unaudited)
|
The following reconciliation is provided as additional relevant information about the Company's performance deemed useful to investors.
|
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
EPS
|
2018
|
EPS
|
2019
|
EPS
|
2018
|
EPS
|
Net Income Attributable to The Timken Company
|
$
|
92.5
|
$
|
1.20
|
$
|
91.0
|
$
|
1.16
|
$
|
184.4
|
$
|
2.39
|
$
|
171.2
|
$
|
2.17
|
Adjustments: (1)
|
Impairment, restructuring and reorganization charges (2)
|
$
|
2.2
|
$
|
0.7
|
$
|
2.2
|
$
|
1.4
|
Property loss and related expenses from flood damage (3)
|
(0.2)
|
—
|
5.8
|
—
|
Acquisition-related charges (4)
|
3.1
|
0.2
|
7.9
|
0.2
|
Brazil legal matter (5)
|
3.3
|
—
|
3.3
|
—
|
Gain on sale of real estate (6)
|
—
|
—
|
(1.7)
|
—
|
Corporate pension-related charges
|
—
|
(2.4)
|
—
|
(2.2)
|
Tax indemnification and related items
|
—
|
—
|
0.5
|
0.3
|
Noncontrolling interest (7)
|
(0.3)
|
—
|
(0.2)
|
—
|
Provision for income taxes (8)
|
(2.7)
|
(2.3)
|
(0.1)
|
(3.7)
|
Total Adjustments:
|
5.4
|
0.07
|
(3.8)
|
(0.05)
|
17.7
|
0.23
|
(4.0)
|
(0.05)
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Timken
|
$
|
97.9
|
$
|
1.27
|
$
|
87.2
|
$
|
1.11
|
$
|
202.1
|
$
|
2.62
|
$
|
167.2
|
$
|
2.12
|
(1) Adjustments are pre-tax, with the net tax provision listed separately.
|
(2) Impairment, restructuring and reorganization charges (including items recorded in cost of products sold) relate to: (i) plant closures; (ii) the rationalization of certain plants and (iii) severance related to cost reduction initiatives. The Company re-assesses its operating footprint and cost structure periodically, and makes adjustments as needed that result in restructuring charges. However, management believes these actions are not representative of the Company's core operations.
|
(3) Represents property loss and related expenses during the first half of the year (net of insurance proceeds) resulting from flood damage caused by heavy rainstorms that occurred during the first quarter of 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee, that impacted one of the Company's warehouses.
|
(4) Acquisition-related charges in 2019 primarily related to the Rollon S.p.A. ("Rollon") and The Diamond Chain Company ("Diamond Chain") acquisitions, including transaction costs and inventory step-up impact.
|
(5) The Brazil legal matter represents expense recorded to establish a liability associated with an investigation into alleged antitrust violations in the bearing industry that was initiated in October 2014. Refer to the Contingencies footnote within the second quarter 2019 Form 10-Q for additional discussion.
|
(6) The gain on sale of real estate related to the sale of a manufacturing facility in Pulaski, Tennessee during the first quarter of 2019. This amount was recorded in other income.
|
(7) Represents the noncontrolling interest impact of the adjustments listed above.
|
(8) Provision for income taxes includes the net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (listed above), the impact of discrete tax items recorded during the respective periods, as well as other adjustments to reflect the use of one overall effective tax rate on adjusted pre-tax income in interim periods.
|
Reconciliation of EBIT to GAAP Net Income, and EBIT and EBITDA Margin, After Adjustments, to Net Income as a
|
(Unaudited)
|
The following reconciliation is provided as additional relevant information about the Company's performance deemed useful to investors. Management believes consolidated earnings before interest and taxes(EBIT) is a non-GAAP measure that is useful to investors as it is representative of the Company's performance and that it is appropriate to compare GAAP net income to consolidated EBIT. Management also believes that non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBIT, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful to investors as they are representative of the Company's core operations and are used in the management of the business, including decisions concerning the allocation of resources and assessment of performance.
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
Percentage to
|
2018
|
Percentage to
Net Sales
|
2019
|
Percentage to
|
2018
|
Percentage to
|
Net Income
|
$
|
94.9
|
9.5
|
%
|
$
|
91.9
|
10.1
|
%
|
$
|
190.2
|
9.6
|
%
|
$
|
172.4
|
9.6
|
%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
33.6
|
3.4
|
%
|
30.2
|
3.3
|
%
|
74.9
|
3.8
|
%
|
58.5
|
3.3
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
19.3
|
1.9
|
%
|
10.7
|
1.2
|
%
|
37.3
|
1.9
|
%
|
20.7
|
1.2
|
%
|
Interest income
|
(1.1)
|
(0.1)
|
%
|
(0.5)
|
—
|
%
|
(2.4)
|
(0.1)
|
%
|
(0.9)
|
(0.1)
|
%
|
Consolidated EBIT
|
$
|
146.7
|
14.7
|
%
|
$
|
132.3
|
14.6
|
%
|
$
|
300.0
|
15.2
|
%
|
$
|
250.7
|
14.0
|
%
|
Adjustments:
|
Impairment, restructuring and reorganization charges (1)
|
$
|
2.2
|
0.2
|
%
|
$
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
%
|
$
|
2.2
|
0.1
|
%
|
$
|
1.4
|
0.1
|
%
|
Property loss and related expenses from flood damage (2)
|
(0.2)
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
5.8
|
0.3
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
Acquisition-related charges (3)
|
3.1
|
0.3
|
%
|
0.2
|
—
|
%
|
7.9
|
0.4
|
%
|
0.2
|
—
|
%
|
Brazil legal matter (4)
|
3.3
|
0.3
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
3.3
|
0.2
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
Gain on sale of real estate (5)
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
(1.7)
|
(0.1)
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
Corporate pension-related charges
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
(2.4)
|
(0.3)
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
(2.2)
|
(0.1)
|
%
|
Tax indemnification and related
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
0.5
|
—
|
%
|
0.3
|
—
|
%
|
Total Adjustments
|
8.4
|
0.8
|
%
|
(1.5)
|
(0.2)
|
%
|
18.0
|
0.9
|
%
|
(0.3)
|
—
|
%
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
$
|
155.1
|
15.5
|
%
|
$
|
130.8
|
14.4
|
%
|
$
|
318.0
|
16.1
|
%
|
$
|
250.4
|
14.0
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
41.7
|
4.2
|
%
|
35.0
|
3.9
|
%
|
81.2
|
4.1
|
%
|
70.8
|
4.0
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
196.8
|
19.7
|
%
|
$
|
165.8
|
18.3
|
%
|
$
|
399.2
|
20.2
|
%
|
$
|
321.2
|
18.0
|
%
|
(1) Impairment, restructuring and reorganization charges (including items recorded in cost of products sold) relate to: (i) plant closures; (ii) the rationalization of certain plants and (iii) severance related to cost reduction initiatives. The Company re-assesses its operating footprint and cost structure periodically, and makes adjustments as needed that result in restructuring charges. However, management believes these actions are not representative of the Company's core operations.
|
(2) Represents property loss and related expenses during the first half of the year (net of insurance proceeds) resulting from flood damage caused by heavy rainstorms that occurred during the first quarter of 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee, that impacted one of the Company's warehouses.
|
(3) Acquisition-related charges in 2019 primarily related to the Rollon and Diamond Chain acquisitions, including transaction costs and inventory step-up impact.