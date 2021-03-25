Timken Teams Up with LeBron James Family Foundation, Expands on Its CSR Commitment to Develop Future Engineers and Scientists

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today announced that it will serve as a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) partner of the LeBron James Family Foundation. Specifically, Timken will sponsor the Makerspace learning lab at the Foundation's I PROMISE School in Akron, Ohio, where Timken associates will share their engineering expertise with the school's students.

"Our partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation builds on Timken's commitment to develop the next generation of leaders," said Natasha Pollock, Timken vice president, human resources. "We're not only investing in proven programs like the I PROMISE School, but leveraging our expertise to help solve challenges that impact our communities and the people who live in them. To achieve the greatest impact, we focus on initiatives that allow us to apply our engineering knowledge to help build a world that is more efficient and resilient."

The I PROMISE School's STEM-focused, problem-based learning emphasis allows students to learn and apply concepts to the world around them. The school's Makerspace is a place where students can explore, create and cultivate their scientific thinking. It serves as both a real-world learning lab and a library that students can use to build robots, create new art concepts or go on an adventure through reading.

"We want to keep our students and families excited about learning and bring them creative, hands-on opportunities to explore and experience new things, which is exactly what this partnership with Timken allows us to do," said Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. "Through the support of our community partners like Timken, we're continuing to open doors and create opportunities for our students to be successful at school and beyond."

Akron resident Michael Leftwich, a Timken attorney focused on associate relations, will represent the company on the LeBron James Family Foundation Community Advisory Board.

Timken's collaboration with the LeBron James Family Foundation is an extension of the company's investments and associates' volunteer commitments in communities across the country and around the world. Timken's efforts to promote leadership are building better communities, as documented in the company's 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries. Timken is recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Best Employers by Forbes.

About the LeBron James Family Foundation

With a commitment to redefining community and building stronger families, The LeBron James Family Foundation invests its time, resources and passion into creating generational change for kids and families through a focus on education and co-curricular educational initiatives. With its foundational I PROMISE Program, LJFF serves more than 1,500 students and their entire families by providing them with the fundamental resources, wraparound supports and family programming they need for success in school and beyond. In 2018, the Foundation built all of its family-first programming and academic interventions into the groundbreaking I PROMISE School that has created a new model for urban, public education. The Foundation has layered in additional resources including higher education and family supports at the I PROMISE Institute, transitional housing at the I PROMISE Village, longer-term affordable housing at the upcoming I PROMISE Housing, job training and financial health programming at House Three Thirty, and several hands-on supports in between. These life-changing resources, combined with the Foundation's "We Are Family" philosophy, are re-defining what a family and community looks like. To learn more about our story, visit https://www.lebronjamesfamilyfoundation.org.

